Wind Or Solar: Which Energy Source Is More Efficient?

Aside from the efficiency of turbines over solar arrays, the next biggest advantage that wind energy has is availability. Modern turbines can generate electricity from wind speeds as low as 6 mph, which is classified by the National Weather Service as a "light breeze". Electricity production scales up with wind speed and only cuts off if winds become dangerously strong. Changes in wind speed are typically gradual and predictable, unlike shut downs at power plants.

Wind turbine technology has been steadily advancing to harness even greater amounts of power. In the past two decades, wind turbines have grown 59% taller on average, according to the World Economic Forum. This number is significant because wind speeds are stronger higher above ground. Objects on the ground, like buildings and trees, impede the flow of wind, slowing it down and offering less power for turbines to harness. For that same reason, offshore wind farms (in particular the big ones going up in China) are going to be a key part of the energy sector going forward.

The big drawback to wind energy is that you can't put a wind turbine just anywhere. They need to be clear of obstacles and they generate too much noise to be close to communities. Although they are more efficient than solar panels, they aren't as versatile or easy to install. For these reasons, wind power is almost exclusively used on the industrial scale, and not for home installation (although some small home turbines do exist).