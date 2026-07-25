What Do Doctors Think Of Oura Rings?
An Oura Ring may seem like the most convenient option if you're in the market for a wearable health tracker device. However, before investing your money in one of these gadgets, you should be certain it'll be worth what you spend. One of the best ways to determine whether an Oura Ring is a smart purchase is to learn what medical professionals have to say about its accuracy and overall usefulness. There isn't necessarily a consensus on this topic, but based on scientific studies and anecdotal reports from physicians who've tested the Oura Ring, whether you should buy one depends on how you plan on using it. For example, Dr. Ewoma Ukeleghe — better known simply as "Dr. Ewoma" across her popular social media accounts – recently shared her thoughts on TikTok after giving the Oura Ring a try. As the founder of the UK aesthetics clinic SKNDOCTOR, she's in a unique position to offer valuable insights on this topic.
The verdict? She found that the Oura Ring was most useful as a sleep tracker. Studies also indicate that, for a consumer product, the Oura Ring comes reasonably close to matching the accuracy of medical-grade sleep tracking methods. In addition, Dr. Ewoma also discovered that, by tracking her heart rate and body temperature, the Oura Ring was impressively sensitive to the early signs of illness. However, she concluded that it's least valuable as a fitness tracker, which is where Apple Watches still have the upper hand. This isn't necessarily because it's inaccurate, but because its no-screen design isn't ideal for these purposes.
The Oura Ring is useful as a sleep and health tracker, but maybe less so as a fitness tracker
Again, research supports Dr. Ewoma's conclusions. When researchers from the University of California San Francisco studied the Oura Ring's accuracy during the pandemic, they found it could identify symptoms days before users actually felt sick. This reaffirms the argument that the Oura Ring may be helpful for tracking trends related to overall health and sleep. Per Dr. Ewoma's experience, the device is also technically accurate in counting steps.
One of the general selling points of the Oura Ring is also a factor that limits its helpfulness when providing fitness information. Because a health tracker should be worn as often as possible in order to deliver valuable information, many prefer an Oura Ring over an Apple Watch or similar device because of how easily it can pair with virtually any outfit. That's just one example of an advantage a smart ring has over a smart watch. However, the problem is that an Oura Ring doesn't have a screen. Thus, during a workout, it's unable to provide the kind of information a device with a screen could provide. This point highlights the importance of considering how you'll use a fitness and health tracker before deciding whether the Oura Ring is right for your needs.
Another potential Oura Ring drawback to be aware of
Other physicians who've reviewed the Oura Ring report that, even if the device is technically accurate, user behavior can render it less helpful than it should be. For example, at least one doctor has warned about the dangers of becoming obsessed with tracking Oura Ring data. Even if the device offers accurate info about a user's sleep patterns, a user who leverages this data in an effort to achieve "perfect sleep" might actually develop some anxiety in the process. Ironically, this anxiety can actually interfere with their sleep. Keep that in mind if you purchase one of these tools.
While an Oura Ring has the potential to be effective, you also need to use it wisely. In the meantime, if you're still not sure whether the Oura Ring is a device you should spend your cash on, consider researching more facts a consumer should know before buying an Oura Ring. You can also check the rankings of major smart ring brands to confirm Oura Ring is the brand to go with.