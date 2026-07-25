What Do Doctors Think Of Oura Rings?

An Oura Ring may seem like the most convenient option if you're in the market for a wearable health tracker device. However, before investing your money in one of these gadgets, you should be certain it'll be worth what you spend. One of the best ways to determine whether an Oura Ring is a smart purchase is to learn what medical professionals have to say about its accuracy and overall usefulness. There isn't necessarily a consensus on this topic, but based on scientific studies and anecdotal reports from physicians who've tested the Oura Ring, whether you should buy one depends on how you plan on using it. For example, Dr. Ewoma Ukeleghe — better known simply as "Dr. Ewoma" across her popular social media accounts – recently shared her thoughts on TikTok after giving the Oura Ring a try. As the founder of the UK aesthetics clinic SKNDOCTOR, she's in a unique position to offer valuable insights on this topic.

The verdict? She found that the Oura Ring was most useful as a sleep tracker. Studies also indicate that, for a consumer product, the Oura Ring comes reasonably close to matching the accuracy of medical-grade sleep tracking methods. In addition, Dr. Ewoma also discovered that, by tracking her heart rate and body temperature, the Oura Ring was impressively sensitive to the early signs of illness. However, she concluded that it's least valuable as a fitness tracker, which is where Apple Watches still have the upper hand. This isn't necessarily because it's inaccurate, but because its no-screen design isn't ideal for these purposes.