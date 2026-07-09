5 Things You Need To Know Before Buying An Oura Ring 5

The Oura Ring 5 is the most polished smart ring you can buy right now, closing the gap between smartwatches and smart rings. It's 40% smaller than the Ring 4, light enough to forget on your hand, and has all the learnings from a smart tracker brand that's been around for a decade. If you want health tracking without another screen on your wrist, it's the obvious place to start — and after weeks with mine, I still think it's the best in its class. It's also a product with a few important things worth understanding before you spend $399, especially since a couple of them only surface after the ring has been on your finger for a while.

I've worn an Oura for years — the first I wore was the Oura Ring Gen 3 — and the Oura 5 barely leaves my hand. It's on when I sleep, when I work, and when I cook — and most of the time, I forget it's there at all, which is exactly the point of a ring over a watch. I like it a lot. But liking a product and recommending it blind are two different things, and there are five things I'd want to know before buying one, from the true cost of ownership to the one job the ring still won't do.