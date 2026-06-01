5 Things To Know Before Buying An Oura Ring

A smart ring is a great way to passively keep on top of your health, wellness, and fitness without the distraction of yet another screen on your wrist. You can tap into the companion app when you want to see stats, log workouts, and, with some models, when you receive a push notification advising you of a useful metric, update, or prompt. It's for this reason that some think there's no need to buy a smartwatch anymore since a smart ring can do it all in a smaller, distraction-free footprint. Oura is one of the top smart ring makers, so it's no surprise that it's likely the first one you're considering if you're thinking about trying the form factor.

Before you invest in an Oura Ring, however, there are some things you should know about it. These pertain to everything from choosing the right one to understanding how it works and the recurring costs, using the app, and even considering alternatives. Once you're armed with the necessary information, you can be on your way to choosing the perfect Oura Ring for you and enjoying how it helps you keep on top of workouts, vitals, sleep, and more.