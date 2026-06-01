5 Things To Know Before Buying An Oura Ring
A smart ring is a great way to passively keep on top of your health, wellness, and fitness without the distraction of yet another screen on your wrist. You can tap into the companion app when you want to see stats, log workouts, and, with some models, when you receive a push notification advising you of a useful metric, update, or prompt. It's for this reason that some think there's no need to buy a smartwatch anymore since a smart ring can do it all in a smaller, distraction-free footprint. Oura is one of the top smart ring makers, so it's no surprise that it's likely the first one you're considering if you're thinking about trying the form factor.
Before you invest in an Oura Ring, however, there are some things you should know about it. These pertain to everything from choosing the right one to understanding how it works and the recurring costs, using the app, and even considering alternatives. Once you're armed with the necessary information, you can be on your way to choosing the perfect Oura Ring for you and enjoying how it helps you keep on top of workouts, vitals, sleep, and more.
You need to have the right size
Unlike a smartwatch that either comes with a one-size-fits-all band or in multiple band size options, all with adjustable circumferences to fit differently sized wrists, a smart ring is a fitted device. Before you are ready to buy an Oura Ring, you need to order a sizing kit first. Once you order the ring, Oura sends a sizing kit for free. If you buy it from a third-party retailer, they may charge a small fee for the sizing kit, which is then discounted from the cost of the ring. Once received, try a few sizes until you find the one that fits perfectly. Wear it for at least 24 hours to see how it feels while you go about everyday activities and sleep. Your finger's size can change throughout the day, especially with women going through their cycles. You don't want to end up with one that's too tight half the time or conversely, too loose.
It's important to wear the ring on your index, middle, or ring finger to ensure proper capture of information via blood flow. Speaking from experience, we can attest that when smart rings are the wrong size, they are prone to getting lost — especially when doing chores like loading the washing machine. Proper sizing is key with the Oura Ring, and any smart ring, for that matter. Because of this, you can't pass a smart ring on to a friend or family member if you upgrade unless they happen to have the same finger size.
A membership is necessary
While you can technically wear an Oura Ring without signing up for a membership, you'll likely find the subscription-free setup isn't worth it. You only get very basic tracking, which defeats the purpose of the ring in the first place. Without a subscription, the only information you get from the Oura Ring app is scores for activity, readiness, and sleep, and labels that indicate qualifiers like "good," "optimal," or "poor." The Explore tab is still there, but it only shows some guided meditations, tutorials, and audio sessions. There is a way to download your data from a web dashboard for free, but this is a workaround that won't yield the same immediacy and detail.
You will not get data like heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV), hours in sleep stages, stress timeline, blood oxygen, and skin temperature variations without a membership. There aren't any trends or tailored health advice, women's health tracking, automatic workout detection, third-party app integration, or daily reports. A membership is $6 per month or $70 per year, so it's important to factor this into the overall cost. It's one less fancy latte at the local coffee shop per month. But it's still a recurring cost to consider.
It doesn't come with a charging case
In 2026, Oura finally introduced a charging case with a lid that makes it easy to bring your ring along with you on extended trips and charge on the go. But you have to buy it separately and it only works with the Oura Ring 4 and Oura Ring 4 Ceramic. While the Oura Ring has great battery life, rated at 5 to 8 days for the newest Oura Ring 4 (slightly less with older models like the Oura Ring Gen 3), if you're going on vacation, you might want to bring along a charging case to keep it powered up. You can toss it in your purse or pocket to charge on the go any time you receive a low battery notification — maybe you want to charge it while having lunch at a café so it's powered back up again in time for your walk and you don't lose those precious steps.
Instead of a case, every Oura Ring comes with a charging dock, which is a flat square charger that plugs in via USB-C. Place it on a flat surface, sit the ring atop it, and recharge. If you want to keep the ring going 24/7 and be able to charge on the go, however, the optional case is worth getting alongside one of the new models.
The app does more than you realize
The Oura Ring app works like every other smart ring app, reporting data about your daily steps, burned calories, activities, sleep, stress, readiness, blood oxygen, and more. You can set goals and see achievement toward progress, view a history of data, timelines, and more. But there are so many other cool features buried within the app that you might not have even realized were there.
You can log your meals, for example, with a neat feature that even lets you take a photo of a dish before you eat it to have it analyzed by AI. From there, you can tweak details and ingredients as necessary, then receive information from the Advisor about how this food might play into your health and wellness, as well as where it sits on a nutrition scale. You could even snap a photo of a meal you're thinking about eating to get this data before choosing it. There are also menopause insights to assist women going through that change and a symptom radar that reports on signs of strain that could suggest you have a cold coming on. In Oura Labs, you can test new features before they become officially available.
There are other options
Before you invest in an Oura Ring and membership, remember that there are other options. The Ultrahuman Ring Pro offers a similar experience without the necessity for a subscription. It uses PowerPlugs, app add-ons you can download to personalize the tracking experience. Most are free, but some come with a small monthly fee, like AFib detection. There's also the Luna Ring Gen 2, another favorite of mine, and the Pin Pulse smart ring that recently ran a Kickstarter campaign. That startup model offers features like blood glucose risk tests and blood pressure measurements. It's a worthwhile alternative to the big brands, offering accurate workout and sleep tracking that's in line with the Apple Watch Series 11.
You'll find smart rings from so many other brands, too, like Samsung, Renpho, Circular, RingConn, and even Reebok. So, you might want to weigh your options and read reviews before settling on an Oura Ring. That said, Oura Ring has a reputation for reliability, sleek and durable design, and incredible sleep tracking. So, while that smart ring requires a small monthly fee to get the most out of it, it's worth foregoing a single monthly indulgence for the sake of accurately monitoring your health and wellness.