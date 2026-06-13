Fitbit Air Vs. Whoop: How Do The Screenless Fitness Bands Stack Up?

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Whoop is currently the main producer of screenless fitness bands. The company took a new approach to wearables by designing a minimalistic, subscription-based band that's stylish and easy to wear 24/7. Whoop reached $1.1 billion in annual revenue in 2025 and even has investment from all-star athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Rory McIlroy. Now, Google is also entering the arena by releasing the screenless Fitbit Air.

Weighing your options in the new Fitbit Air vs. Whoop debate isn't easy. Fitbit is a foundational brand in the wearables market, but Whoop has garnered a reputation for appealing to even the most hardcore fitness junkies. Both are gadgets that can upgrade your home gym and your fitness lifestyle at large.

Ultimately, the decision comes down to how much you're willing to pay. The Fitbit Air is available for $99.99 and does not require a subscription to monitor your fitness metrics via the Google Health app, though advanced features are locked behind the Google Health Premium subscription. Purchasing a Whoop band requires signing up for an annual subscription at one of three tiers, starting at $199. Which one actually gives you the most bang for buck, though? Let's see how these two screenless straps stack up.