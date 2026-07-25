What Does The Bed Symbol Mean On Your Android Phone?

Bedtime mode is part of Google's Wellbeing initiative and toolset. You can check whether you set up bedtime mode correctly by seeing if your Android phone has the bed icon next to the battery and Wi-Fi indicators at the top of your phone. The icon indicates that bedtime mode is on and will disappear once you turn it off. Plus, when you use bedtime mode, the display may change depending on which settings you've enabled to prevent distractions.

The idea behind bedtime mode's configurable settings is to keep you from staying awake from smartphone usage while the restrictions are in effect — or, at the very least, to improve your eye health at night by forcing you to rest them. Features like grayscaling your screen, an alarm clock, do-not-disturb mode, and a dark theme are available to help reduce the time you spend viewing the screen.

You can enable each of them if it helps you put your phone away, or disable them if you don't find them effective. While the Google Pixel has a built-in bedtime mode, it is actually available on any Android smartphone, including those with custom-heavy UI skins like Samsung and OnePlus. You can either manually turn on bedtime mode or configure it to use a set schedule so it automatically kicks in at the time you've set until you manually turn it off or remove the condition.