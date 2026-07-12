5 Phone Screen Settings You Should Change To Keep Your Eyes Healthy

If your eyes feel tired, dry, and irritated after using your phone for an extended period of time, you have digital eye strain (DES). When it gets too bad, you can even experience blurry vision and headaches. What usually helps is putting the phone away and giving your eyes enough rest. While DES will not cause any permanent damage to your eyes, it can become extremely annoying and uncomfortable if you have no choice but to power through in situations where you can't put your phone down.

Prolonged device usage isn't the only factor, though. The way your device is set up can have an impact, too, including the levels of brightness and blue light emission from the phone. Even the distance at which you hold the phone can contribute to eye strain. Luckily, there are settings you can tweak on your phone to prevent or reduce these negative effects of DES.

There's no exact science here, and you have to go according to what feels comfortable. But if optimizing your screen settings doesn't work for you, don't power through. Give your eyes the rest they need. Also, while the paths to tweak these settings are the same on iPhone, they might differ on Android devices since these have different manufacturers. However, you should still be able to follow along.