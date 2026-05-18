3 Ways Screens Can Harm Your Eyes (And How To Avoid It)

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The dangers of screen time have become exaggerated over the years, to the point where one can wonder if it can cause permanent damage to the eyes. For adults, the simple answer is no. However, this does not mean that one is free from its temporary harmful effects, especially when it comes to staring at smartphones and computers. Staring at them too long can cause digital eye strain (DES) or dry eyes. Luckily, these symptoms are reversible. Besides giving your eyes a break, there are a few things you can do to find both short-term and long-term relief.

With that said, screen time has been linked to an increased risk of myopia (nearsightedness) development and progression in children. This means that cutting back on the little one's exposure to digital screens might be crucial to preventing them from needing corrective lenses. On top of that, the more time the kids spend outside, the better it will be for their eyes.

In the end, screen time is not harmful in and of itself. The problems appear when screen time becomes excessive, which can be hard to avoid for people who do a lot of remote work or busy parents who need their kids to be entertained without disturbing them. But the harmful effects cannot be ignored, even if they may not be permanent.