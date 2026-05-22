Dark Vs. Light Mode: Which Is Better For Your Eyes?

During the day and well into the night, people tend to look at screens in one form or another, considering how much they've dominated every facet of life. Looking at screens is not a problem in and of itself, but if you do it for too long, your eyes start to feel dry, tired, or irritated. It can go beyond this, with the eyes looking red, text becoming blurry, the onset of headaches, and even sensitivity to light, signaling one thing: digital eye strain (DES).

One way to combat this is to switch the theme of the device, app, or website to dark mode. Light mode puts dark text on a light background, while dark mode does the opposite — light text on a dark background. It's meant to be more comfortable to look at, preventing or reducing DES in the process. But unless you're in low-light conditions, it's not much better for you than sticking to light mode.

Neither mode is superior to the other, as it depends on the ambient lighting and the person's vision. That last part is important because if you have eye conditions like myopia (short-sightedness) and astigmatism, dark mode can actually make eye strain worse. Luckily, there are ways to make light mode better for your eyes without buying blue light glasses.