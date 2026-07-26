5 Google Pixel Phone Cases That Users Swear By

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I'm a pretty big fan of the Google Pixel line of smartphones over other Android phones, having loved Google smartphones going all the way back to the legendary Nexus 5 from LG. And if you were to pin me down on my favorite smartphone of all time, I'd point to the Google Pixel 4XL as being my favorite smartphone ever released. In 2026, I still rock the Google Pixel 6 Pro as my daily driver.

It's a great device that can still handle everything I've thrown at it, from gaming to media consumption. The only thing that phone has demanded from me all this while is a little bit of protection. Over the years of being in the Pixel ecosystem, I've picked up my fair share of phone cases. I've tried some cheap and generic ones, expensive cases from major brands, and even specialized cases that allow me to use my phone in extreme conditions.

But in order to find the very best cases for your Pixel smartphone, I also looked to what users were saying based on the cases that they purchased. I scoured Amazon reviews, looked to what owners of the cases said on popular forums, and went through YouTube channels that tested them in real-world conditions.