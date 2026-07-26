5 Google Pixel Phone Cases That Users Swear By
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I'm a pretty big fan of the Google Pixel line of smartphones over other Android phones, having loved Google smartphones going all the way back to the legendary Nexus 5 from LG. And if you were to pin me down on my favorite smartphone of all time, I'd point to the Google Pixel 4XL as being my favorite smartphone ever released. In 2026, I still rock the Google Pixel 6 Pro as my daily driver.
It's a great device that can still handle everything I've thrown at it, from gaming to media consumption. The only thing that phone has demanded from me all this while is a little bit of protection. Over the years of being in the Pixel ecosystem, I've picked up my fair share of phone cases. I've tried some cheap and generic ones, expensive cases from major brands, and even specialized cases that allow me to use my phone in extreme conditions.
But in order to find the very best cases for your Pixel smartphone, I also looked to what users were saying based on the cases that they purchased. I scoured Amazon reviews, looked to what owners of the cases said on popular forums, and went through YouTube channels that tested them in real-world conditions.
Ghostek Nautical Slim
The Ghostek Nautical Slim ($19.98) is the most recent case that I've purchased for my Google Pixel 6 Pro, and it might be the most extreme in terms of protection. I feel this way thanks to using it over the summer during my vacation to Hawaii. My everyday case is also from Ghostek, so I'm privy to their quality cases, but the Nautical Slim is special in that it provides an insane level of protection.
The case encloses your device, providing protection against dust, snow, and drops. But for my needs, it protected against sand and water. I used the Nautical Slim to snorkel off the Kauai coast, getting the chance to film a group of sea turtles as they came out of nowhere. It also fared well when constantly tossed on the sand as none of the elements affected it.
The Nautical Slim is not meant for everyone as it completely encloses the phone and makes it significantly bulkier than a regular case. However, you can still use wireless charging and fingerprint unlocking through the included fingerprint sensor stickers. Many Amazon users praise the case, saying it's the best case they've ever purchased. I tend to agree, especially if you are looking for an extreme case for work or travel. Ghostek makes Nautical Slims for various models in the Pixel 6, 7, 8, and 9 lineups.
Spigen Liquid Air MagFit
Maybe you aren't looking for a bulky heavy-duty case, and instead want something light and slim. Spigen might have you covered with their Spigen Liquid Air MagFit ($19.99) line of cases for the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro. Designed to provide a sleek look, the Liquid Air case provides protection without the added bulk you might see with other cases.
And users seem to agree, stating that the case fits incredibly well while noting that the textured geometric matte design prevents a lot of accidental drops and slips. Spigen claims the case uses air cushion technology around the edges of the phone, providing an extra layer of protection from drops. And as the case supports MagSafe and PixelSnap, it's compatible with all sorts of magnetic accessories to help tailor the user experience.
Reviews highlight the overall solid nature of the case, noting that it lacks a lot of the frills that come with other cases. And as someone who has used Spigen cases in the past, they often come highly recommended for those that simply want the basics in a neat-looking package. The line also features cases compatible with slightly older Pixel models.
Spidercase Magnetic
The Spidercase Magnetic for the Google Pixel 10 ($12.99) is a really popular case with over 3,000 reviews on Amazon, all while being surprisingly affordable to boot. The brand claims that the case features military-grade drop protection, an ultra-slim non-slip grip, and raised lip and camera bezels for added protection.
The Spidercase Magnetic features a three-layer frame and uses what the company claims is an explosion-proof back plate. It's also one of the few cases to come in a range of colors for those looking for protection and a way to match their style. Users state that the case has a very satiny feel, while providing good grip without the rubbery feel that you might get from other cases.
The design itself is also praised in several reviews, with the transparent back letting the color of your device still come through. The highlight here, though, is the color options. Most cases either come in black or clear, so having a lot of options makes the Spidercase Magnetic a bit unique. The company also offers the case for other Pixel models and competing devices. If you're looking for an affordable option, the Spidercase Magnetic should be on your radar.
Ringke Onyx
The Ringke Onyx ($19.99) is a really interesting case that many say fixes one annoying thing about many silicone cases. It features built-in inner N52 grade neodymium magnets, making it Pixelsnap and MagSafe compatible. Moreover, it is designed to be oil and dirt resistant. This makes the Onyx fingerprint resistant and easy to clean, unlike most silicone cases that pick up fingerprints and can discolor because of the oils in the skin.
I think most of us have owned a cheap silicone case at some point, those cases picking up fingerprints like crazy. The Ringke Onyx avoids this by being made of a thermoplastic polyurethane that features anti-fingerprint technology. The case still provides a solid grip, thanks to the micro-dot embossing pattern used. The trade-off is that some users have noted that the case may discolor/fade from constant friction damage.
Another fun feature is the included lanyard holes, something that is missing from many cases. Looking at the Ghostek case I'm using, it lacks lanyard holes, something that I wish it featured. And when you consider an entire market now exists for devices that give your case a lanyard, having one built-in seems like a no-brainer.
Google Pixelsnap Phone Case
Google has always released high-quality first-party cases. Their fabric polycarbonate cases for earlier Pixel devices were some of the best in terms of design and functionality. I have the official Google Sorta Smokey Gray case ($7.99) for my Pixel 4 XL, still looking as great today as it did when the phone launched. So, it only makes sense that users like the official cases for modern Pixel devices.
The Pixelsnap cases ($49.99) have some of the best fits around, considering they come from Google itself. Reviews highlight their fit, soft texture, and overall design. And maybe I'm simply a sucker for consistency, but having the Google logo on the case gives the combo a more unified and clean look. The color options are also great, matching the phones better than most third-party cases.
For those not interested in shopping around, the official Google cases are a good choice. You know everything will work and fit correctly. But for that convenience, you're going to be paying a premium, as they are among the most expensive cases featured on this list. Thankfully, if you're interested in an official Pixelsnap case, you can often find them during limited-time discount periods.
Methodology
When highlighting the best cases that you can pick up for your Pixel smartphone, we dove deep into what users were saying about the cases that they purchased. Amazon reviews were a primary source, as user experiences with the cases held the most weight to us. On top of Amazon, the opinions and recommendations from users on Reddit helped us narrow down the cases featured.
Going beyond users on Amazon and forums such as Reddit when selecting our final choices, we looked to reviews from media experts. Their opinions, product reviews, and real-world testing were taken into account. We consulted written articles across the web and YouTube videos reviewing selected cases. Lastly, we also used the direct experience of the writer, having used several of the cases featured.