5 Of The Best Magnetic Accessories For The Google Pixel 10
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Google Pixel phones finally have built-in magnetic rings with the Pixel 10 lineup. This feature has long been absent from mainstream Android phones, despite MagSafe being available in every Apple flagship since the iPhone 12 in 2020. You could still use magnetic accessories with older phones, but you needed a magnetic case to enable MagSafe or Qi2 compatibility — that has changed with the Pixel 10 series.
Google calls this feature Pixelsnap, but despite the different name, it's almost exactly the same as MagSafe. It has incredibly strong magnets, works with most MagSafe accessories, and features Qi2 technology for faster wireless charging. Whether you call it MagSafe or Pixelsnap, you'll want to make use of some good magnetic accessories for your Pixel 10. Fortunately, since magnetic accessories made for iPhones work with Pixel phones now, you can use some of the best MagSafe gadgets for daily use with your Pixel 10 as well.
The best magnetic accessories for the Google Pixel 10 include light portable power banks, car mounts that charge the phone and have built-in active cooling, thin wallets that serve as stands and tripods, and various other gadgets you'll find yourself using in your daily routine.
1. iWalk Magnetic Power Bank
You can't always have your laptop out to check in on important emails, and you can only take calls on a charged phone. For most people, even navigation and payments are tied to their phones. So you'll want a way to charge your phone on the go, and a magnetic power bank ticks that box while taking advantage of your Pixel 10's built-in magnets.
There's no shortage of good power banks for the Pixel 10, and many of them feature MagSafe or Pixelsnap compatibility as well. There are those from renowned brands like the incredibly slim Anker MagGo power bank that you can get for $80 or the Ugreen MagFlow power bank for $60 — both of which offer a 10,000mAh battery. For this list, we've chosen the iWalk Magnetic Power Bank for the Pixel 10, which is rated 4.4 stars across over 300 reviews on Amazon and can be had for around $34 in an ongoing deal.
The iWalk is one of the most space-efficient magnetic power banks out there, and it comes with a built-in cable that doubles as a carrying strap. It has a USB-C port in addition to the cable, letting you charge up to three devices at once, and it features a comfortable grip with a very strong and reliable magnet. Unlike the Ugreen MagFlow or the Anker MagGo, though, this charger doesn't support Qi2.2's 25 W charging speeds and instead only hits 15 W wirelessly. This puts it a step below the rest when it comes to charging a Pixel 10 Pro XL (the only Pixel 10 model with Qi2.2 support) — however, the standard Pixel 10 and smaller Pixel 10 Pro do not support 25 W wireless charging and top out at 15 W to begin with.
2. Moft Tripod Wallet
With card payments as common as they are now, most people can get by without carrying physical cash each time they go out. You still need physical money, but carrying, counting, and then paying with bills is much less convenient than paying digitally. This change has affected wallets as well, and you don't always need a bulky bifold — though there are some very reliable RFID wallets you can find online.
Instead of a separate accessory to carry your cards, you can attach a thin MagSafe or Pixelsnap wallet to the back of your phone and then forget about it for most of your day. These may not offer the same space as traditional wallets, but they're more than capable if you're only carrying around a few cards. Among the many MagSafe wallets you can use for your Pixel 10, we've found the Moft Tripod Wallet to offer the best value.
You can get the Moft wallet on Amazon for $49, where it has an average user rating of 4.4 stars from a little less than 3,000 reviews. It gives you enough space to store your most important cards, functions as a stand to prop your phone up on, and additionally is a decent enough tripod to record videos with. Do note that the Moft wallet can only store two or three cards; if you want something with a bit more space, the $60 UAG Kevlar MagSafe Wallet is one of the most durable options out there. You can also get a cheaper, more budget-friendly alternative, like the $19 ESR MagSafe Wallet, which is quite reliable for its price as well.
3. ESR Qi2 Car Mount Charger
Car infotainment apps like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are essential if you drive daily. Whether it's navigating using Google Maps or listening to music, they provide too many convenient features to pass up, which makes it a shame that they're not available to everyone. Fortunately, using a car phone mount with your smartphone can provide one of the best Android Auto alternatives out there.
We've chosen the ESR Qi2 Car Mount Charger as our pick. If you're getting a phone stand for your car, it's much better to get one that also charges your phone. It's even better if you get a Qi2-certified charger to ensure your Pixel 10 can utilize 15 W charging speeds. Notably, this charger features ESR's CryoBoost technology. Magnetic charging usually gets very hot, since it's inefficient and a lot of incoming power is lost as heat. This can slow down charging as your phone throttles performance due to overheating, and it can also lead to negative long-term effects on your phone's battery. This is even more of an issue with car mounts since many are exposed to direct sunlight, which is why active cooling is so important here.
On Amazon, ESR's Qi2 car mount has a 4.0-star rating from over 300 reviews. While it's currently unavailable there, you can still buy it from Walmart for $39. You can also opt for the higher-rated ESR MagSafe CryoBoost Car Mount Charger, which is available on Amazon for $29 currently with a user rating of 4.3 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. This charger should work just as well as the other one, but since ESR doesn't specify it to be Qi2-compatible, it might not charge your Pixel 10 as quickly.
4. PopSockets MagSafe Kickout Stand
Phone stands are convenient, and phone grips equally so. What's not convenient is having to take off one accessory to replace it with another whenever you want to switch from holding a phone up to putting it down on a stand. If you want to make it so you can reap the benefits of both without the small annoyance of switching between gadgets, we recommend the PopSockets MagSafe Kickout Stand.
While not in use, this accessory is an incredibly thin circle on the back of your phone that you'll hardly notice. You can then pull the PopSocket out from the middle to use it as a phone grip, or open up the kickout stand to prop your phone up. The stand itself is incredibly versatile, allowing for multiple viewing angles in both landscape and portrait view due to its rotating mechanism. It's also very stable, despite how it looks.
You can get the PopSockets MagSafe Kickout Stand for $40 on Amazon, where it has a rating of 4.5 stars from over 500 reviews. This is on the pricier end for both phone grips and stands, but as you're getting both of them in a single high-quality accessory from a reputable brand, it's well worth it.
5. Iniu 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
We've discussed some reliable power banks and battery packs that you'd want for your Pixel 10, but they can't replace your charger. There is an official Google Pixelsnap charger, but at $40 for a wireless charging puck that can only charge one device — increased to $70 if you want the Pixelsnap stand — there are much better value buys available.
One of the best chargers we've found for the Pixel 10 is the Iniu 3-in-1 Qi2 Wireless Charging Station. This charger is available on Amazon for just $35, where it has an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 1,300 reviews. Compared to the $40 Pixelsnap charging puck that has no stand and only charges a single device, you get a charger that can charge three devices wirelessly at once, has a sturdy stand that you can use at multiple angles, and is portable as well. All of that, and it's five bucks cheaper than the most basic Google Pixelsnap charger.
The Qi2 means that it gives your Pixel 10 device 15 W charging speeds as well, and despite no active cooling, users say it remains relatively cool. It's much smaller than your phone when folded up, and it's thinner than a traditional charging brick, which makes it very easy to carry around. Overall, it's a great charger, though probably best if you have Pixel Buds or an Apple Watch to make better use of its 3-in-1 capabilities.
How we selected these magnetic accessories for Pixel 10 phones
Most Apple MagSafe accessories are compatible with Pixel 10 phones, which means there's a large number of gadgets already out there to choose from. So we narrowed the field down to the categories that we've found to be the most useful for daily routines — power packs, chargers, wallets, and stands — and then hand-selected the best options among them.
To make our final cuts, we went through user testimonials and analyzed independent tests to arrive at a list of what works best. Each item on this list has an Amazon rating of 4.0 stars or higher, alongside authentic third-party tests and reviews. Additionally, for chargers, we ensured that the options on this list can offer the full 15 W wireless charging that the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are capable of. We've also taken extra care to ensure that all these Pixel 10 accessories fit the phone's form factor, which is often a problem with bigger phones like the iPhone 17 Pro Max or the Pixel 10 XL.