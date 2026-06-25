5 Of The Best Magnetic Accessories For The Google Pixel 10

With card payments as common as they are now, most people can get by without carrying physical cash each time they go out. You still need physical money, but carrying, counting, and then paying with bills is much less convenient than paying digitally. This change has affected wallets as well, and you don't always need a bulky bifold — though there are some very reliable RFID wallets you can find online.

Instead of a separate accessory to carry your cards, you can attach a thin MagSafe or Pixelsnap wallet to the back of your phone and then forget about it for most of your day. These may not offer the same space as traditional wallets, but they're more than capable if you're only carrying around a few cards. Among the many MagSafe wallets you can use for your Pixel 10, we've found the Moft Tripod Wallet to offer the best value.

You can get the Moft wallet on Amazon for $49, where it has an average user rating of 4.4 stars from a little less than 3,000 reviews. It gives you enough space to store your most important cards, functions as a stand to prop your phone up on, and additionally is a decent enough tripod to record videos with. Do note that the Moft wallet can only store two or three cards; if you want something with a bit more space, the $60 UAG Kevlar MagSafe Wallet is one of the most durable options out there. You can also get a cheaper, more budget-friendly alternative, like the $19 ESR MagSafe Wallet, which is quite reliable for its price as well.