Google Maps On Android Auto Is Finally Getting A Feature Phones Have Had For Years

A strange feature omission has made using Android Auto a bit more confusing than its mobile variants for some time, but that's about to change. In Google Maps for Android, iOS, and even Apple's CarPlay, the UI will show a live speedometer that simply gives you another indication of how fast your vehicle is going. That may seem unnecessary, but it's a quick and easy way to glance at the dashboard and compare your current speed to the posted speed for the road on which you're traveling. Google Maps added the speedometer to its iPhone and CarPlay apps back in 2024, but we're only just now seeing it roll out to Android Auto for beta users and those lucky enough to access the server-side update.

As reported by 9to5Google, Reddit users have started sharing their encounters with the new real-time speedometer, though they are part of the Google Maps beta, which allows users to get early access to new features for testing and development purposes.

If you want more specifics, the user who first shared the info is from Canada and is currently on Google Maps version 26.29.02.946673643. They also explained that, like other platforms, Maps for Android Auto will show the travel speed alongside the posted speed of the current road — unless a posted speed isn't available, in which case, only your current speed is visible. There's nothing else unique about the new visual indicator, besides being available in other Google Maps variants for years. When comparing Google Maps versus Waze in a head-to-head, speedometer functionality is now a wash, as both services include the feature on all surfaces now.