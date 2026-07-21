Google Maps On Android Auto Is Finally Getting A Feature Phones Have Had For Years
A strange feature omission has made using Android Auto a bit more confusing than its mobile variants for some time, but that's about to change. In Google Maps for Android, iOS, and even Apple's CarPlay, the UI will show a live speedometer that simply gives you another indication of how fast your vehicle is going. That may seem unnecessary, but it's a quick and easy way to glance at the dashboard and compare your current speed to the posted speed for the road on which you're traveling. Google Maps added the speedometer to its iPhone and CarPlay apps back in 2024, but we're only just now seeing it roll out to Android Auto for beta users and those lucky enough to access the server-side update.
As reported by 9to5Google, Reddit users have started sharing their encounters with the new real-time speedometer, though they are part of the Google Maps beta, which allows users to get early access to new features for testing and development purposes.
If you want more specifics, the user who first shared the info is from Canada and is currently on Google Maps version 26.29.02.946673643. They also explained that, like other platforms, Maps for Android Auto will show the travel speed alongside the posted speed of the current road — unless a posted speed isn't available, in which case, only your current speed is visible. There's nothing else unique about the new visual indicator, besides being available in other Google Maps variants for years. When comparing Google Maps versus Waze in a head-to-head, speedometer functionality is now a wash, as both services include the feature on all surfaces now.
Google Maps and Waze use the same GPS speed calculations
The live speedometer you see in Google Maps and in Waze is based on GPS technology and related data. Interestingly, you'll notice the speed posted in these apps differs slightly from what's shown on your vehicle's dashboard. Can you guess which is more accurate? It's actually the GPS-provided speed that generally tends to be closer to your actual speed, but there are a lot of factors in play.
That's because the speed shown by your vehicle is calculated by the system measuring the rotation of the tires, but it also applies a small adjustment to allow for a margin of error, so it can be overestimated by about 3% to 6%. The speed displayed on your vehicle's speedometer is usually a bit faster than what's posted through GPS navigation apps, which you may have encountered before. In comparison, GPS apps track your current location over time and calculate speed based on the distance you've traveled.
Ultimately, because Waze and Google Maps use the same technology to calculate speed, you'd think they'd be close in accuracy. However, there are reports of Google Maps showing lower speeds than both Waze and a vehicle dash. Google says to always confirm your speed on your vehicle's speedometer for this reason. Moreover, GPS data can be affected by signal obstructions or dropouts disrupting the speed readout. Traveling through a tunnel, heavy tree cover, a parking garage, or urban areas with large buildings can affect GPS signal. Waze and Google Maps also share one big problem when it comes to the collection of your data — something you should keep in mind if you rely on them.