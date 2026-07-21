Will There Be Another Amazon Prime Day Sale In 2026?
Any enthusiastic online shopper likely has seen or heard of Amazon Prime Day. It's usually a big deal, as it is the annual sales event when Amazon Prime members can secure deep discounts on items sold on Amazon. Typically, it's also a great opportunity to buy new tech, like Fire Sticks, TVs, vacuum cleaners, and more.
Luckily, predicting when these sales occur is easy. There are three major calendar windows to keep an eye on: the original Prime Day in the summer (June or July), one in the Spring, and another in the Fall. While the traditional Prime Day sale and March's Big Spring Sale have already happened, Amazon's fall Prime Big Deal Days sale should occur in October. Amazon has not confirmed the exact date, but the event has been happening annually in this window since 2022, so it is likely another should occur near then.
Part of why Amazon Prime Day is highly anticipated is because it also usually forces other retailers, like Walmart and Best Buy, to match sales for similar products. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you may find deep discounts at other retailers during the event. That's also one of the reasons it is considered one of the largest shopping events of the year, second only to Black Friday and sometimes even surpassing both Black Friday and Cyber Monday because multiple retailers are trying to cash in at the same time.
Can you shop during Amazon Prime Day without a subscription?
It is technically possible to participate in Amazon Prime Day without a Prime membership, but you won't be able to take advantage of exclusive sales when you place your order. You can, however, sign up for a membership, use the 30-day free trial, and complete your order without getting charged. Otherwise, Amazon Prime costs $15 per month, or $139 per year. Students and individuals receiving government assistance can qualify for a lower rate. However, investing in a Prime membership may seem costly if your sole purpose is to use it to take advantage of one to two sales a year, which is why Amazon includes perks to make the paid membership worthwhile.
The other method to shop Amazon Prime Day deals without a subscription is to have your account linked as the second adult on an Amazon Family plan. But this requires one person to be a primary account holder with an already active membership. Once that's settled, each registered member can have their own separate Amazon account and take advantage of the Prime membership perks like Prime Video access, Amazon Photos, and free Prime delivery. The second linked adult will also have access to everything, including Amazon shopping and Prime Day deals. So if you know someone close to you who is already paying for one, it might be worth a conversation to see if you can piggyback on their account for Prime Day.
Is Amazon Prime Day actually worth it?
While buying deeply discounted products may seem enticing, the consensus for Amazon Prime Day is actually mixed. Some say that it is more of a clever marketing strategy (or a "trap") to make sales look deeper than they are because the original pricing has been inflated. In skeptical cases like those, it's recommended to use a price history checker, like CamelCamelCamel, to verify that the discounts match previous ones.
Also, sales may focus on older items as a way to clear inventory, so someone who buys the latest tech and wants it at a lower price might not find it. At the very least, sales are usually more competitive for first-party Amazon-branded products. For example, in the late June 2026 Prime Day sale, the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD was 54% off, while the Amazon Echo Dot was discounted by 40%. Those are some solid deals, in addition to some of the great Amazon-branded gadgets worth buying over other named brands.
Inflation is also another factor, which means many households have higher expectations of sales given the economy. Financial Post reported, based on a survey conducted by Numerator, that "the average household plans to spend about US$187 during Prime Day" while comparing prices to competing websites. But it doesn't always pan out. For example, Financial Post highlights that a shopper seeking Prime Day discounts on summer dresses and jewelry-making supplies came out empty because they could only find 5-15% deals on their preferred select items, or simply no sales at all. Inflation can make people pickier.