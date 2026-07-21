Will There Be Another Amazon Prime Day Sale In 2026?

Any enthusiastic online shopper likely has seen or heard of Amazon Prime Day. It's usually a big deal, as it is the annual sales event when Amazon Prime members can secure deep discounts on items sold on Amazon. Typically, it's also a great opportunity to buy new tech, like Fire Sticks, TVs, vacuum cleaners, and more.

Luckily, predicting when these sales occur is easy. There are three major calendar windows to keep an eye on: the original Prime Day in the summer (June or July), one in the Spring, and another in the Fall. While the traditional Prime Day sale and March's Big Spring Sale have already happened, Amazon's fall Prime Big Deal Days sale should occur in October. Amazon has not confirmed the exact date, but the event has been happening annually in this window since 2022, so it is likely another should occur near then.

Part of why Amazon Prime Day is highly anticipated is because it also usually forces other retailers, like Walmart and Best Buy, to match sales for similar products. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you may find deep discounts at other retailers during the event. That's also one of the reasons it is considered one of the largest shopping events of the year, second only to Black Friday and sometimes even surpassing both Black Friday and Cyber Monday because multiple retailers are trying to cash in at the same time.