This Oscar-Winning Sci-Fi Movie Was An '80s Hit But Is Rarely Discussed Today

Sometimes it's easy to forget how many hit movies Ron Howard has made over a more than four-decade-long filmmaking career. You re-watch something like 1986's "Gung Ho" with Michael Keaton or 1991's "Backdraft" with Kurt Russell and have to remind yourself (or call on the power of Google search) that those are actually Ron Howard movies. Other times you stumble on a relic from the '80s that you've maybe never heard of despite the film winning two Academy Awards and having been directed by none other than the "Apollo 13" man himself.

I'm talking about 1985's "Cocoon," Howard's endearing sci-fi dramedy that must have fallen out of public consciousness because you rarely see anybody citing it today. The feature follows the residents of the Suncoast Manor retirement home in Florida, where a few of them discover that the water in the swimming pool next door has a magical rejuvenating power. After dipping in it, the old-timers feel physically young and full of vigor again despite their age.

Well, it turns out the water is charged with a special energy by aliens from a planet called Antarea — they had an outpost on Earth 10,000 years ago — to keep alive the 20 cocoons they left behind before returning home. Now, they're back, disguised as humans (just like they did in Charlie Sheen's only sci-fi movie), to collect the cocoons, and need human assistance to do so. But as more people in the rest home learn about the magical power of that pool, their mission comes into jeopardy.