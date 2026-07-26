What Does Bridge Mode Actually Do On A Router?

Beyond broadcasting a local network for you and your family to use at home, routers are nifty little gadgets packed with a variety of lesser-known features. For example, did you know you can connect a USB hard drive to most routers to share storage? How about doing the same thing with a printer? There are a lot of cool things you probably didn't know your Wi-Fi router can do. Another such feature is called bridge mode. Bridge mode effectively disables the routing function of the device so it acts as a simple pass-through. It takes the internet connection in, usually from an Ethernet port, and passes it through to other devices and the rest of the network, precisely like a bridge or pathway. It can even convert that wired input to wireless, broadcasting wirelessly to nearby devices, like a traditional router.

Now, you're probably thinking, why on Earth would you ever disable a router? Good question! There are a couple of very specific reasons why you might want to, mainly when you have multiple routers.

Routers are designed to help manage the internal network by issuing and managing IP addresses, firewalls, and other network functions. Having two routers working alongside each other on the same network, both fighting to manage these core network functions, creates a lot of problems. You also end up with a configuration called Double NAT; your network is split into two separate networks, and devices can have a tough time communicating between them. While you do need both a modem and a router, and understanding what they actually do is important, you certainly don't need two routers. Quite the opposite, actually.