Stop Buying Expensive New Routers — Try This DIY Solution Instead

For many, a slow internet connection or high latency is a sign that the router needs an upgrade. When exploring available options, high-end routers may seem like a practical choice, especially as they come with more antennas, better coverage, newer Wi-Fi standards, faster speeds, and advanced features. But sometimes, the idea doesn't work, because the router isn't the real bottleneck. Besides, even after upgrading, you will still be on a wireless connection, which, although convenient, isn't the most reliable, particularly for gaming and other tasks where latency plays a critical role.

That's where Ethernet or a wired connection comes into the picture. Unlike Wi-Fi, which uses radio waves to transmit data between the router and the connected device, Ethernet relies on a cable. This makes it faster and more reliable. Additionally, wireless signals from the router are impacted by walls and solid objects as well as interference from other wireless devices. This means there could be parts of the house where your Wi-Fi connection is rather patchy or unstable. A wired connection fixes most of that, delivering stable speeds and lowering the latency.

The best part is that you don't have to completely let go of the router or invest in an expensive setup. There are Ethernet ports on most routers, which you can utilize for your most important devices. The trick here is to identify these devices and directly connect them to the router.