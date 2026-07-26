Tech prices keep rising and rising. Since there seems to be no end in sight (the demand for chips will only get bigger, courtesy of AI), this is perhaps the best time to buy a new laptop. Yet, your quest to get ahead of the curve ain't easy, as there are simply too many manufacturers to choose from. The saving grace is that you can keep analysis paralysis to a minimum by choosing any of the laptop brands with a strong reputation for reliability, such as ASUS. The question is how many years is this? How long do owners say ASUS laptops last on average?

According to owners across multiple online threads, the average is around five years. Put differently, sticking with an ASUS-branded laptop is an overall safe choice across the variety of its series. This includes top-of-the-line ASUS Zenbook models and the more budget-friendly Vivobook. Gaming laptops like the ROG or TUF are equally reliable, with the ROG models surviving for over five years (although their batteries are useless at that point, according to users), and TUF getting a similar mileage.

However, not all is rosy. Some owners say their ASUS laptops died long before the five-year mark and report having a terrible experience with the brand. For instance, a user complained about a ROG laptop dying after just two years from overheating. Other gamers noted their laptop (TUF series) lasted eight years. Of course, unhappy users are more likely to put a brand on blast if they had a bad experience, which can skew the data toward the negative.