How Long Do Owners Say ASUS Laptops Last?
Tech prices keep rising and rising. Since there seems to be no end in sight (the demand for chips will only get bigger, courtesy of AI), this is perhaps the best time to buy a new laptop. Yet, your quest to get ahead of the curve ain't easy, as there are simply too many manufacturers to choose from. The saving grace is that you can keep analysis paralysis to a minimum by choosing any of the laptop brands with a strong reputation for reliability, such as ASUS. The question is how many years is this? How long do owners say ASUS laptops last on average?
According to owners across multiple online threads, the average is around five years. Put differently, sticking with an ASUS-branded laptop is an overall safe choice across the variety of its series. This includes top-of-the-line ASUS Zenbook models and the more budget-friendly Vivobook. Gaming laptops like the ROG or TUF are equally reliable, with the ROG models surviving for over five years (although their batteries are useless at that point, according to users), and TUF getting a similar mileage.
However, not all is rosy. Some owners say their ASUS laptops died long before the five-year mark and report having a terrible experience with the brand. For instance, a user complained about a ROG laptop dying after just two years from overheating. Other gamers noted their laptop (TUF series) lasted eight years. Of course, unhappy users are more likely to put a brand on blast if they had a bad experience, which can skew the data toward the negative.
What do users complain about with ASUS laptops?
Any way you slice it, running across a bad piece of tech is always possible regardless of the brand, as one user points out. It's also easy to ignore praise from, say, an owner of an ASUS Zenbook that survived for eight years and form an opinion based on the comments of people who complain about the so-called three-year "death timer." Is there an inherent flaw?
Well, one user discouraged another from purchasing a Vivobook because it sports an OLED screen, claiming their machine bit the dust within a year. At the same time, you can find a Reddit thread where users are saying their OLED screens are still fine (without any burn-in issues) after two years. The screen complaint may not be the rule, but there are plenty of users voicing their frustration with the network cards in ASUS-branded laptops. For example, a happy ASUS stan praises the reliability of the TUF series machine but notes they had to replace a shoddy network card. A user responded by saying they experienced the same issue, and in another thread altogether, a Redditor remarked that their TUF laptop was running since 2019 with the only flaw being the Wi-Fi card.
Elsewhere, there are complaints about motherboards frying on some ROG models, with one user reporting that their high-end ASUS experienced a motherboard failure after two and a half years. Again, a handful of bad experiences don't necessarily mean that the brand is unreliable. Case in point: in a single Reddit thread, the top comment is someone who labels ASUS as decent. Scroll down a bit, and you'll find someone badmouthing ASUS and praising Lenovo, with a commenter then adding that Lenovo is a bad choice because their laptop went "crazy" after eight months.
Can you extend a laptop's life?
Even though owners maintain that ASUS laptops can last five years, there's an important factor to consider if you want a new machine to fall under this average: maintenance. Happy users seem to have a knack for taking care of their laptops. In one Reddit thread, an owner wrote that an ASUS ROG can last five years, given you periodically open it and clean the fans. Others shared extra nuggets of wisdom, like a Redditor going by 'Particular-Eye-4290' who recommends keeping the laptop on a platform to control the temperature, and avoiding using it in bed as the cushioning can block vents. They even advised keeping an eye on any temperature increases. If cleaning the debris around the fans doesn't resolve the problem, they say changing the thermal paste is a good idea.
Overall, proper care is a must. Generally, users who complain about tech dying seldom share their maintenance routines or go into detail about why it failed and how they were using it. ASUS has a solid reputation, which is why reading the horror stories can be a bit puzzling. Fortunately, you're safe with the brand even if you run across a lemon. ASUS is one of the laptop brands with the best warranty, going as far as to offer Accidental Damage Protection on some models. The warranty will cover things like liquid spills or damage from power surges (and other things), in addition to protecting against manufacturing defects – double the safety, when you think about it.