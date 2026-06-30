5 Laptop Brands With The Best Warranty

When buying a new laptop, most, if not all, of the focus is usually on the specific features that the device offers, as they help you decide whether a particular machine suits your needs. You need to check the processor, memory, storage, available ports, battery life, and so on. In addition to specs, reliability is equally important when shopping for a new laptop, because some laptop brands are more reliable than others. Regardless, buying a device from one of the best laptop brands for long-term reliability doesn't mean that everything will go according to plan.

Mishaps do happen in manufacturing, and you might be one of the few people that gets a laptop with defects from the factory. That's where the warranty can save the day and spare you from potentially spending tens or hundreds of dollars on top of the laptop's MSRP to fix issues outside your control. Laptop brands with the best warranty offer protection against manufacturing defects and go the extra mile through extended coverage plans that include accidental damage protection.

If you're worried about running into issues just after the return window ends, then only consider buying laptops from these five brands, as they offer the best warranty on the market. We've based our selection on the warranty length, availability of extended coverage plans, and more perks like accidental damage protection — you can read more about our selection process later on.