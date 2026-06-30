5 Laptop Brands With The Best Warranty
When buying a new laptop, most, if not all, of the focus is usually on the specific features that the device offers, as they help you decide whether a particular machine suits your needs. You need to check the processor, memory, storage, available ports, battery life, and so on. In addition to specs, reliability is equally important when shopping for a new laptop, because some laptop brands are more reliable than others. Regardless, buying a device from one of the best laptop brands for long-term reliability doesn't mean that everything will go according to plan.
Mishaps do happen in manufacturing, and you might be one of the few people that gets a laptop with defects from the factory. That's where the warranty can save the day and spare you from potentially spending tens or hundreds of dollars on top of the laptop's MSRP to fix issues outside your control. Laptop brands with the best warranty offer protection against manufacturing defects and go the extra mile through extended coverage plans that include accidental damage protection.
If you're worried about running into issues just after the return window ends, then only consider buying laptops from these five brands, as they offer the best warranty on the market. We've based our selection on the warranty length, availability of extended coverage plans, and more perks like accidental damage protection — you can read more about our selection process later on.
Asus
Asus has one of the best warranties as of this writing. While laptop manufacturers offer a standard warranty that's limited to manufacturing defects (basically anything that isn't caused by you), Asus stands out among the rest by giving its users protection against accidental damage on top of the normal warranty. Typically, under standard manufacturer warranties, you'll have to pay for accidental damage out of your pocket. However, Asus offers free Accidental Damage Protection (ADP) for one year on some of its laptops.
ADP covers three main cases: liquid damage from spills, cracked screens due to drops, and damage from electric surges. If your eligible laptop is damaged by any of those three cases, then Asus will fix it for free. Some of the terms of the ADP program state that you have to buy an eligible laptop in brand-new condition and register it with the company within 60 days of purchase. The program includes Asus ZenBooks, VivoBooks, Chromebook Flips, ExpertBooks, ProArt StudioBooks, and its TUF and ROG gaming laptops.
Besides the ADP program and standard warranty, both of which are limited to a year, the company offers extensions. You can extend the standard warranty up to four years by paying for the Asus Premium Care service, which includes coverage against an unresponsive touchpad, keyboard, and defective AC adapter. You can also get Asus Premium Care alongside ADP for coverage against everything in the former, plus accidental drops, power surges, cracked screens, and liquid spills.
Apple
Known to produce some of the best laptops on the market, Apple also offers one of the best warranties to give its buyers peace of mind. Like other Apple products, the company offers a one-year limited warranty on its MacBooks, which starts immediately from the day you buy your new laptop. According to the fine print, the American tech giant offers a warranty "against defects in materials and workmanship" under normal use.
That means if the device has an issue and it's not your fault, then the company will fix it for free. The big catch on the limited warranty is that it doesn't cover consumable parts like the battery. On top of the basic one-year warranty limited to manufacturing defects, the brand also offers a paid protection plan, AppleCare+, that gives you more coverage for longer — up to three years. AppleCare+ offers several perks, including extended protection against accidental damage, such as cracked screens and liquid damage.
Under the plan, you get unlimited repairs, although you'll have to pay a service fee for some of them. It also offers 24/7 customer support, as well as free battery replacement if battery health drops below 80 percent. AppleCare+ coverage for MacBooks starts at $4.99 a month, depending on the model. To get your device repaired in case of a defect (if under limited warranty) or accidental damage (under AppleCare+), you can visit an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider, or simply mail it in.
HP
Similar to Apple, HP offers a standard warranty of one year for all its consumer PCs without any extra protection unless, of course, you pay for it. However, for its commercial PCs, some offer a one-year warranty while others come with three years. The standard warranty offers limited protection, only covering "faults in materials and craftsmanship." Per the fine print, HP will fix any issues for free by either repairing or replacing hardware components that don't work as expected as a result of faulty materials or manufacturing defects.
In addition to that, HP offers its customers extended coverage under the HP Care Pack warranty program that starts the day you purchase the plan. Through the HP Care Pack plan, you can extend the duration of the basic warranty and expand coverage beyond the limited warranty. For instance, in addition to the HP Care Pack plan, you can choose to add Accidental Damage Protection (ADP) as an add-on.
Like Asus' similarly named program, ADP includes coverage against spills, drops, and electric surges. You can obtain an HP Care Pack plan within the first year of laptop purchase for HP's consumer laptops. There are different Care Packs to choose from, and the price varies depending on the period and coverage details.
Lenovo
Like other laptop brands we've discussed, Lenovo offers a basic limited warranty for its laptops. However, the period varies, with some models getting a one-year coverage period and others getting three years from the day of purchase. The basic warranty is the typical one that's limited, similar to what you'll get from other laptop manufacturers. Per Lenovo, their basic warranty guarantees that the product you buy is "free from defects in materials and workmanship."
However, Lenovo does things somewhat differently from other manufacturers by offering a so-called one-year sealed battery warranty that offers a free one-time replacement if the battery fails to meet the "minimum performance standards." If you need warranty coverage for longer, the company offers warranty upgrades up to five years. Lenovo also offers paid plans to those who want extra coverage for their laptops. It has a dedicated Premium Care Plus plan that offers extended battery coverage of up to three years, priority support, and covers part replacement and labor costs.
Lenovo Premium Care Plus also offers accidental damage protection against spills, drops, electrical surges, structural failures, and screen cracks. The company also has the basic Lenovo Premium Care plan and another Legion Ultimate Support plan, both of which have fewer perks than the Premium Care Plus plan. In addition to these plans, it also has special warranty services, which include ADP, sealed battery warranty extension, and protection against drive failure.
Razer
As one of the laptops with the best warranties, Razer offers a standard one-year limited warranty, similar to those of other manufacturers, which guarantees the device is "free from defects in materials and workmanship." That warranty applies to models released in 2021 and prior, as well as those that hit the shelves in 2022 and beyond. But in addition to that, the company offers a two-year limited battery warranty for models released in 2022 and later.
However, in order to get warranty support, the company says you'll need to have purchased the laptop directly from them or an authorized dealer. Furthermore, if you buy a refurbished laptop, the warranty period might be less or similar to the standard one offered on new devices. Like other manufacturers we've discussed above, Razer offers paid plans with more coverage to those willing to spend extra to protect their investment. You can buy a RazerCare Protection plan when you buy your device or up to 11 months after the purchase date (depending on the plan).
The RazerCare Elite plan includes coverage against mechanical and electrical failures and accidental coverage against drops, spills, falls, and collisions. The cheaper RazerCare Essential plan only extends coverage of what you get in the limited warranty, plus protection against mechanical and electrical failures.
Methodology
Since laptop manufacturers offer a limited warranty of a year as a standard, that wasn't enough for a brand to be included on this list. Instead, to compile our list of laptop brands, we based our selection on whether the company offers additional coverage beyond the standard warranty, regardless of whether it's free or has to be paid for.
With this as our guiding principle, we searched the web and combed through the official warranty pages of different laptop manufacturers to find the ones that meet our criteria. We've listed five brands, but there are others we haven't included that offer a warranty similar to some of the manufacturers we've discussed in this article.