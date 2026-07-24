5 Best TV Robot Sidekicks, Ranked

Sure, life is great now, what with all our technological advances and hi-def televisions. You know what would certainly make things a truckload better, though? Having your own robot sidekick to help you on a day-to-day basis and add a little more excitement to your life. We're not talking about the break-dancing, high-kicking bots that have been making their way into the public eye lately (and falling to the floor when they do). We mean the heroic and helpful 'bots from yesteryear that some of television's greatest sci-fi heroes had to back them up when things got tough. Or there was the regular alternative of them being a cowardly bucket of bolts and only there for comedic effect, as opposed to, well, you know, being a symbol for a brighter future.

With that, we've welded together a carefully made list of our favorite television robot sidekicks that have become icons in their own right. They might have been a supporting presence on whatever show they were a part of, but without them, that show might not have become the hit that it would eventually become. Is a battle between good and evil really worth having without a plucky little mechanical buddy to chime in at the right moment? Of course not, which is why we've ranked these five brilliant hard-wired heroes by just how great they are at being the best robot sidekicks on television, starting with the oldest and smallest of them all.