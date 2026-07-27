Stock Vs. Custom UI Android Phones: What's The Difference?

Since inception, Android has allowed users to customize large portions of the experience. This can mean deep-level automations so that your phone switches to a different theme when you come back home, or something as simple as changing the typeface your systems uses to display text. That baked-in functionality does not change with a different UI, but you might access that functionality in different ways — thanks to the extra tricks some OEMs put into software.

When it comes to the look of Material Design 3, Google designers took version 1's base concept of resizable digital paper cards and evolved it by fashioning curvy shapes, advancing a physics-based motion logic, and adding dynamism to color sets and font weights. The resulting template gives off a bold attitude with text and pictographs leading an information-first approach. Samsung's One UI — and software skins from Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus — aims for a more naturalistic vibe. Those designs are driven by panes of clear and translucent glass surrounded by neutral colors, and accented with a more refined palette. These companies also aren't afraid to take inspiration, as is the case with Samsung's selfie camera-based Now Bar looking similar to iPhone's Dynamic Island.

Each company is sure to point to its own service ecosystem when creating pathfinding flows in the UI, and some of them take advantage of hardware like Google's Pixel 2 and 3 lines did with Active Edge, a feature which let users trigger a shortcut by squeezing their phone. But at the end of the day, you should be able to access the same granular notification settings, the same default app settings, and the same account management settings the way you would any other Android phone.