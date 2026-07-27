Is Google Maps Not Talking To You? This May Be A Solution

A huge boon of using navigation tools and mobile apps, like Google Maps, is that they will audibly call out directions to you. That's especially useful for keeping your focus on the road ahead, your hands on the steering wheel, and everyone in your vehicle safe. "Keep left at the fork," "after the next light, turn right," and "your destination will be two miles on the left," are all voice callouts that give important context and help you stay informed about your current trip without staring at the screen or the list of directions. Actually, many of the hidden Google Maps features that make your trips better rely on the built-in audio. At least, that's how it is if the voice navigation feature is working correctly.

Running into a situation where Google Maps isn't responding aloud can get really frustrating. Luckily, some quick fixes can help you get it running smoothly again. From the Google Maps home screen, tap your profile icon and go to Settings > Navigation. Under Sound & Voice, ensure the Mute State is set to Unmuted. You can also adjust Guidance Volume to Louder if you want louder responses. Additionally, with Google Maps open and a trip planned, tap the volume icon in the bottom right. Make sure the volume up icon is active; that's the one with the speaker and a sound wave coming out.

If your phone is connected to your vehicle via Bluetooth, make sure the Play Voice Over Bluetooth Toggle at the bottom of that section is active. Tap Play Test Sound to hear a demonstration. If you still hear nothing, you might need to dig into your phone's system settings to fix the problem.