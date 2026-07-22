Xbox Is Bringing Backward Compatible Games To Your Windows PC
For years, Xbox's ecosystem has been the go-to place for backward-compatibility gaming. Console players have long been able to enjoy games from previous generations. PC gamers, on the other hand, were largely left relying on fussy third-party emulators if they wanted to enjoy some early 2000s classics (and even stuck trying to turn a gaming laptop into an Xbox). But now this is finally changing. Microsoft just announced that official Xbox backward compatibility is making its way to Windows PCs and portable handhelds, starting today in early release, allowing you to natively experience popular retro titles.
The thought of being able to play your entire legacy library on a Windows machine is thrilling, but Microsoft is starting small with this rollout, though it promises that more titles are coming out soon. At launch, this backward compatibility program will only feature 4 original Xbox games: "Fuzion Frenzy," "Blinx: The Time Sweeper," "Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge," and "Conker: Live and Reloaded." You can purchase each game title or enjoy them via any XBOX Game Pass plan (which Microsoft just dropped the price of), as "that license now carries over to your PC or handheld" and includes portables like the XBOX Ally X or ROG XBOX Ally.
Bringing these games right to Windows means Microsoft is building out an officially supported emulation layer into its PC ecosystem, so say goodbye to sketchy ROMS and complex plugins. Now, you can just download these classics and launch them with a single click. It's a win for video game preservation and makes original Xbox games more accessible to more players.
Fresh achievements for vintage game favorites
The most exciting part of this new announcement isn't just the sheer convenience of playing original Xbox games on your computer, but the modern features Microsoft is adding in. First up, these titles will feature full support for Xbox achievements (huzzah!). When the original Xbox launched back in 2001, achievements didn't yet exist. Now, completionists have a brand-new reason to revisit the games they beat decades ago. Microsoft does note, though, that achievements for these games won't be available until later this year, so you'll have some time to hone your skills on these vintage games before then. And yes, you can use your Xbox controller on your PC among other cool things.
Microsoft is also letting players customize their graphics settings, with options like VSync support, 4x resolution upscaling, enhanced anti-aliasing, Fullscreen and Windowed display modes, and more that you can adjust to your liking. You'll be able to tweak audio and language settings, too. The company also spelled out some minimum systems requirements your PC needs to have for these games to work, including: Windows 11, drivers and versions updated to January 2026, 8GB of RAM, a minimum of 4 Core CPU (Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen Z2 A or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor), and a solid GPU (Microsoft lists Nvidia GTX 950, Intel Arc A310 or Intel UHD 770). If you've been wanting to have an easy way to dive back into the original Xbox era and get some dopamine from earning a bunch of new achievements, this update is exactly what you've been waiting for.