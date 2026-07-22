Xbox Is Bringing Backward Compatible Games To Your Windows PC

For years, Xbox's ecosystem has been the go-to place for backward-compatibility gaming. Console players have long been able to enjoy games from previous generations. PC gamers, on the other hand, were largely left relying on fussy third-party emulators if they wanted to enjoy some early 2000s classics (and even stuck trying to turn a gaming laptop into an Xbox). But now this is finally changing. Microsoft just announced that official Xbox backward compatibility is making its way to Windows PCs and portable handhelds, starting today in early release, allowing you to natively experience popular retro titles.

The thought of being able to play your entire legacy library on a Windows machine is thrilling, but Microsoft is starting small with this rollout, though it promises that more titles are coming out soon. At launch, this backward compatibility program will only feature 4 original Xbox games: "Fuzion Frenzy," "Blinx: The Time Sweeper," "Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge," and "Conker: Live and Reloaded." You can purchase each game title or enjoy them via any XBOX Game Pass plan (which Microsoft just dropped the price of), as "that license now carries over to your PC or handheld" and includes portables like the XBOX Ally X or ROG XBOX Ally.

Bringing these games right to Windows means Microsoft is building out an officially supported emulation layer into its PC ecosystem, so say goodbye to sketchy ROMS and complex plugins. Now, you can just download these classics and launch them with a single click. It's a win for video game preservation and makes original Xbox games more accessible to more players.