Why Does Windows Explorer Use So Much Memory?

Since Microsoft launched Windows 11 in October 2021, Windows Explorer has been known to cause memory leaks. A memory leak happens when a program or process "forgets" to release RAM after it's done using it. One thing's for sure, though: if you leave Windows Explorer alone after it's started leaking memory, it'll continue to consume RAM to the point it can balloon past 2GB.

Sounds extreme, right? But someone posted on Reddit that Windows Explorer was using over 21GB of memory. Luckily, the user seems to have a high amount of RAM (their memory utilization was at 52%), but for a computer that has less than 8GB of RAM, even 2GB can make it slow or unresponsive. To prevent Windows from getting to that point, it's worth solving whatever is causing Windows Explorer to behave this way.

There are several ways to stop Windows Explorer's RAM hogging, but if you don't have time to investigate the root cause of the memory leak, right-clicking "Windows Explorer" in Task Manager and selecting "Restart" usually offers temporary relief. You can also restart your Windows PC if that doesn't help. If you have a little more time, try updating your computer, as this can fix bugs that cause Windows Explorer to become unstable and cause memory leaks. While memory leaks aren't the only cause for Windows Explorer's high memory usage, they're by far the biggest that keeps it recurring.