4 Reasons To Set Up A Guest Wi-Fi Network On Your Router

Not everyone knows this, but modern routers come with a unique feature that allows you to effectively set up two separate networks: a primary and a secondary. The latter of which can be used specifically as a guest network. There are actually a lot of cool things like this you probably didn't know your Wi-Fi router can do, but the separate guest network is a clever little addition for many reasons that can also be repurposed in various ways.

The most obvious, and probably most common use for it is to set up a separate guest network that others can connect to when they're at your home. This way, others can access the internet without compromising your core network or disrupting the performance of your other devices. You can even use the guest network strictly for your smart home devices. Your main devices, like a desktop PC, networking equipment, and anything else connected to your router, remain effectively compartmentalized and inaccessible.

Don't confuse this with a dual-band network – some routers broadcast two networks because of dual-band — which is not necessarily the same. Of course, you don't have to set up a guest network if you don't want to. They're often disabled by default and must be configured separately; they have their own name or SSID and a unique password. But if you are considering it, there are a few notable reasons for having a guest network you might want to know about.