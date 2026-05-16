The Clever Use For Your Router's Guest Network You Might Not Have Heard Of
Modern routers now allow you to set up a guest network, an entirely separate Wi-Fi network to keep your main network secure. Instead of giving away the password to your main Wi-Fi network, where all your devices and computers connect to regularly, you can allow access through the guest version, a network that runs entirely parallel to your standard one. It segments your regular network even though, technically, every wireless device is connected to the same router and through the same gateway. It's also a smart way to keep potentially compromised devices off your main channel. If a friend visits and connects with a laptop compromised by malware, that laptop effectively has no access to your core network. This practice is called network segmentation. In fact, before you upgrade or buy a new router, it's a security feature you should absolutely check for first. If it doesn't support guest network coverage, go with a different router.
Another benefit of having a guest network is that you can limit the bandwidth so it doesn't slow down or affect your main network. That makes the guest network a prime contender for a separate IoT Wi-Fi channel, especially if you're not going to use it conventionally. You can instead use the guest network as a dedicated channel for IoT and smart home devices. It works well because most smart home devices are only compatible with 2.4GHz networks, and many routers only allow you to create a guest network on the 2.4GHz band.
Why use your guest network as an isolated IoT channel?
IoT and smart home devices pose a serious risk to all user networks and access points, and it's not really something you can get away from. They require frequent firmware updates and security patches, and might not receive them in a timely manner. They also often employ robust authentication measures, facilitated through a remote access point or server, meaning they're always online. Even with end-to-end encryption and strong security measures, they sometimes have glaring vulnerabilities, like a default administrative username and password combo that's never changed or simply cannot be.
If even one device is compromised as part of a botnet, attackers can access the rest of the network, moving laterally to more sensitive hardware. An alarming 14,000 devices were hijacked in an unprecedented cyberattack, called KidNap, that targeted routers and edge devices. Keeping IoT and smart home devices on a separate guest network ensures data isolation, as a compromised IoT device cannot interact with more valuable systems on the network, like your phone or laptop. This is especially beneficial with low-cost or non-supported IoT devices that don't receive regular updates. They can contain weaknesses or vulnerabilities that are never fixed, or fixed too late, and which hackers take full advantage of.
There are pros and cons to using a guest network for IoT
You can use your guest network strictly for smart home gadgets, but there are advantages and disadvantages. The benefits are better security through network segmentation, improved performance with proper bandwidth limits, and simplified device management. It's easier to organize and monitor your devices if they're on a single network.
However, cons include limited device connectivity, as devices connected to your core network cannot communicate with the guest network. A hub may need access to your smart lights, but if the lights are on a guest network and the hub isn't, that won't work. Segmenting devices can also add extra steps to the setup process. Smart home tech often syncs through a mobile app, and your phone must be on the same network as the new device. On your phone, you'll need to disconnect from your main Wi-Fi, connect to the guest network, install your new smart home device, then disconnect after installation and reconnect to your main network. It's not a huge deal, but it is an extra step nonetheless.
Some budget routers run into performance issues when managing two separate networks, leading to latency spikes. You'll need to do some extra research when choosing a router. Dig into user reviews and commentary. Look for people who have set up a guest network on their router. Whether you're considering the cheap routers on Amazon that users swear by or the most reliable mesh Wi-Fi routers, user reviews can help you single out a reliable upgrade for your home network.