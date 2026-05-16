The Clever Use For Your Router's Guest Network You Might Not Have Heard Of

Modern routers now allow you to set up a guest network, an entirely separate Wi-Fi network to keep your main network secure. Instead of giving away the password to your main Wi-Fi network, where all your devices and computers connect to regularly, you can allow access through the guest version, a network that runs entirely parallel to your standard one. It segments your regular network even though, technically, every wireless device is connected to the same router and through the same gateway. It's also a smart way to keep potentially compromised devices off your main channel. If a friend visits and connects with a laptop compromised by malware, that laptop effectively has no access to your core network. This practice is called network segmentation. In fact, before you upgrade or buy a new router, it's a security feature you should absolutely check for first. If it doesn't support guest network coverage, go with a different router.

Another benefit of having a guest network is that you can limit the bandwidth so it doesn't slow down or affect your main network. That makes the guest network a prime contender for a separate IoT Wi-Fi channel, especially if you're not going to use it conventionally. You can instead use the guest network as a dedicated channel for IoT and smart home devices. It works well because most smart home devices are only compatible with 2.4GHz networks, and many routers only allow you to create a guest network on the 2.4GHz band.