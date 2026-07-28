Not Tesla, Not Rivian: This Affordable Vehicle Is Car And Driver's 2026 EV Of The Year
When considering modern electric cars, the same few names likely come to mind. Tesla's Model Y may be the best-selling EVs on the market, but it's not necessarily the best EV of the year — nor, for that matter, is any Rivian. Instead, Car and Driver's 2026 EV of the Year is a Chevy. Indeed, after testing 25 electric vehicles, Car and Driver determined the Chevrolet Bolt should take the honored spot due to its affordability, accessibility, and value.
With a starting price of $28,995, the Bolt is a rather budget-friendly vehicle. Compared to luxury EVs that Consumer Reports recommends, like the BMW i4 that starts at $59,250, that price tag is an absolute bargain. It may not be the quickest or flashiest, but with 210 horsepower and 169 pound-feet of torque, a spacious interior cabin, plenty of storage, and impressive range, the Bolt certainly stands out as a subcompact EV.
Why the Bolt was chosen as EV of the Year
Car and Driver performed the same tests for each of the EVs in the running, including the Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf, which are some of the most reliable electric vehicles on the market. Criteria consisted of charging speed, range, how fun the car is to drive, value for the money, and application of technology. The Bolt showed a range of 230 miles during its 75-mph real-world test, and charged from 10% to 90% in 38 minutes.
Tesla's Model Y, which starts at $41,630, came in at 270 miles of range for the same test and can be charged to 80% in about 15 minutes. Car and Driver saw a 300-mile range in its real-world testing of the Lucid Air. But with a $72,400 entry price, it's significantly more expensive than the Chevy Bolt, which is fresh off a comeback. The Bolt also offers a self-driving feature in Super Cruise. You'll need to spend nearly $36,000 for a model it included, but per Car and Driver, it's one of the best hands-free systems in the industry.