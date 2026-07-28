Not Tesla, Not Rivian: This Affordable Vehicle Is Car And Driver's 2026 EV Of The Year

When considering modern electric cars, the same few names likely come to mind. Tesla's Model Y may be the best-selling EVs on the market, but it's not necessarily the best EV of the year — nor, for that matter, is any Rivian. Instead, Car and Driver's 2026 EV of the Year is a Chevy. Indeed, after testing 25 electric vehicles, Car and Driver determined the Chevrolet Bolt should take the honored spot due to its affordability, accessibility, and value.

With a starting price of $28,995, the Bolt is a rather budget-friendly vehicle. Compared to luxury EVs that Consumer Reports recommends, like the BMW i4 that starts at $59,250, that price tag is an absolute bargain. It may not be the quickest or flashiest, but with 210 horsepower and 169 pound-feet of torque, a spacious interior cabin, plenty of storage, and impressive range, the Bolt certainly stands out as a subcompact EV.