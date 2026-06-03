Not Tesla, Not Audi: These Are The Only Luxury EVs That Consumer Reports Recommends

Luxury cars are known for coddling comfort, high-end finishes, advanced technology, and ample performance. The same rings true for luxury electric cars that, like their internal combustion cousins, come with a brand reputation reflected in the logo. Among this segment, Tesla and Audi will surely come to mind, which is no surprise given the latter makes the list of best luxury electric sedans you can buy in 2026.

However, the Consumer Reports (CR) recommended badge is only applied to electric luxury cars from BMW and Porsche. Specifically, the 2026 BMW i5, 2026 BMW i4, and 2026 Porsche Taycan. These three EVs all earned high overall scores from Consumer Reports and to be clear, we're referring specifically to cars, not SUVs. It's a key credibility indicator for any EV, as CR purchases its test cars to maintain independence and puts those vehicle through more than 50 test protocols, while driving each one some 2,000 miles.