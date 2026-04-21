These 13 EVs Exceeded Their Advertised Range In Consumer Reports' Tests

Range is an important consideration when buying an electric vehicle (EV). If you like to take long trips on the weekend, you need an EV that can drive as long as possible on a single charge. Fortunately, EV range has improved in the last few years, and newer models offer more range than would have been impossible to imagine just a few years ago. Some of the best luxury electric sedans now promise over 400 miles of range on a single charge, and you'll also find impressive range figures on some SUV models. In the U.S., range estimates from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are used as the standard for determining how long a given EV will travel on a full battery.

But these figures don't always translate to the actual range you get once you buy an electric car. Some EVs do fall short on their advertised EPA-estimated range, while others can last longer than estimated. But as a buyer, you can't tell that by just looking at range figures on a manufacturer's website. Luckily, Consumer Reports (CR), an independent non-profit organization, has done all the heavy lifting by putting 26 current EVs through range tests to find out if they meet their advertised EPA-estimated figures.

In total, 13 EV models that exceeded their advertised range. This includes the 2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron, 2024 Tesla Cybertruck, 2026 Tesla Model Y, 2023 BMW i4, 2024 Cadillac Lyriq, 2025 Volvo EX90, 2023 BMW i5, 2024 Kia EV9, 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz, 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4, 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5N, and 2024 Fiat 500e.