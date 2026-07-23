5 Things You Need To Know Before Buying The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

As part of recent product announcements from Samsung at Galaxy Unpacked in July 2026, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 8 foldable phone. This is the lightest (6.35 ounces) and thinnest (0.24 inches) Galaxy Z Flip model phone Samsung has created. Samsung began accepting pre-orders for the phone immediately after the announcement at its $1,199.99 starting MSRP, with the device becoming available August 7. Leading up to the official release date, multiple reviewers and other people had already had a chance to hold and test the Z Flip 8, and they have opinions.

If you're interested in potentially upgrading from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which was released in July 2025, or an even older phone and want to purchase the Flip 8 right away, there are things you should understand before making the purchase. Some of the reviewers' opinions highlight negative aspects of the Galaxy Z Flip 8's design, including that it is only a minor upgrade to its Flip 7 predecessor. As a positive change, Samsung upgraded the cover display in the new phone, but it still may lag behind other brands of foldable phones. It appears the manufacturer also chose not to upgrade the cameras in the new device. Samsung did make the Flip 8 thinner and lighter while still upgrading the chipset, allowing for faster performance. Ultimately, some reviewers don't believe the Galaxy Z Flip 8's design is impressive enough to silence the rumors that Samsung may be mulling the discontinuation of this model.