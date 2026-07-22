5 New Devices Samsung Announced At Galaxy Unpacked July 2026
Samsung announced five new devices at its Unpacked 2026 event in London, U.K., including three new foldable phones and two new smartwatch models. Samsung fans who followed the latest Galaxy Z Fold rumors should not be surprised to hear that the company unveiled two versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable phone. The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 model has a passport-style form factor, offering users a wider-but-shorter external display, which creates a more tablet-like experience. The direct successor of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and features a similar design to the previous model. Finally, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is the successor of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell flagship. Unlike last year, there's no Fan Edition version of the new Flip model.
The three new foldable phones are available to preorder in the U.S. and other markets on July 22, and the two new Galaxy-branded watches join them. Samsung unveiled the expected Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 during the Unpacked event, devices that offer even better specs, including larger batteries and a new processor. They also offer new health-tracking features, including a Heart Health Score and a new Daily Cardio Load estimate.
iPhone users tempted to switch to the new foldables should know that Samsung is introducing a new Smart Switch data transfer method that doesn't involve downloading additional apps. Instead, iPhone users will scan a QR code on their handsets to start wireless data transfers. But the Smart Switch app may be the better choice, as it supports additional data transfers, including passwords, passkeys, and accessibility settings. The new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 foldables will also support Quick-Share-AirDrop file sharing, like Pixel 10 phones and other devices.
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 comes in a single model, meaning that buyers get LTE connectivity out of the box, without having to pay extra for cellular support. The downside is that there isn't a cheaper version. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 costs $699.99 with deliveries scheduled for August 7. Buyers will get $100 Samsung credit without trade-in and up to $250 credit with an eligible trade-in during the preorder period. The wearable is available in two colors: Titanium Gray and Titanium Silver.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 features a 47 mm circular display that supports 5,000 nits of brightness. This turns the wearable into the world's first smartwatch to offer such high brightness, according to Samsung. The watch also features the Snapdragon Wear Elite platform paired with 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The 800 mAh battery is another notable highlight, offering a 35% capacity boost over the previous Ultra model without an increase in thickness. Instead, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is even thinner than its predecessor. The titanium casing is 12% thinner than the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Battery life is rated at up to 60 hours with the Always-on display feature enabled.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 features several exclusive health and fitness features compared to the Galaxy Watch 9 model. The Trail Run mode allows runners to record the details of a trail run, including the change in elevation and climb data. The watch also offers a Nutrition Alert feature that supports hydration guidance in real time. The feature builds on the current Sweat Loss feature in Wear OS to suggest hydration breaks to runners during exercise. Later this year, Samsung will release a Diving app that will provide more advanced metrics related to diving and swimming sessions.
Galaxy Watch 9
The Galaxy Watch 9 is the more affordable new smartwatch. It comes in 40 mm and 44 mm versions that start at $379.99 and $409.99 for the Bluetooth versions. Cellular connectivity costs another $50, regardless of size. The 44 mm Watch 9 is available in two colors (Silver and Graphite) and three bands (Sport, Fabric, and Misty). The 40 mm model comes in Cream and Graphite. Buyers can get up to $250 instant trade-in credit during preorders. Both the Watch 9 and the Ultra 2 come with a 60-day Strava free trial and a two-month iFIT free trial.
The Watch 9 uses the same Snapdragon Wear Elite platform as the Ultra 2. It features 2 GB of RAM but comes only with 32 GB of storage. The circular display has a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, and the battery capacity is lower than the new Ultra. The 40 mm model has a 390 mAh battery, while the 44 mm version comes with a 445 mAh battery. Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours when the Always-on display feature is enabled. Both devices are MIL-STD-810H rated, but the Galaxy Watch 9 has an IP68 rating, compared with the Ultra 2's IP69K rating.
The Galaxy Watch 9 introduces a few new health features that will also be available on the Ultra 2. The Heart Health Score will turn various cardiovascular indicators into an easier-to-understand score. The Daily Cardio Load feature measures the training load accumulated throughout the day and compares it with recent activities. The feature should help users adjust workout volume and decide whether a break for recovery is needed. The new watches will also support Sleep Apnea detection, issue hearing alerts when environmental noise exceeds safe levels, and offer a Vitals feature that tracks health parameters during sleep.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is Samsung's most expensive foldable of 2026, starting at $2,099.99 for the 256 GB version. Storage options go up to 1 TB, although only the latter offers users 16 GB of RAM. Memory is capped at 12 GB for the lower storage capacity options. Samsung will offer buyers up to $1,200 instant trade-in credit, or $200 Samsung credit without trade-in. Carriers offer up to $1,900 in deals. The Ultra model is available in three colors (Violet Shadow, Cream, and Graphite), with a fourth option available only online (Green Shadow).
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is similar to the previous book-type foldable. It features a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch foldable OLED panel. Both screens support dynamic refresh rates (1-120 Hz). What's changed, however, is the design of the foldable screen. Samsung introduced a new Flex Titanium display structure to add rigidity to the foldable screen and reduce the visibility of the crease that may appear in the middle. Samsung has also redesigned the hinge to improve folding and unfolding.
The new design also supports a thinner foldable chassis, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra measuring 4.1 mm when unfolded, and 8.9 mm when folded. This makes the Ultra Samsung's thinnest foldable to date. The foldable also weighs only 215 grams. Other specs include the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone also features two 10-megapixel selfie cameras. The 5,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery is also a first for Samsung foldables, supporting 45 W wired charging via a new dual-path charging technology.
Galaxy Z Flip 8
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is the cheapest new foldable, starting at $1,199.99 for the 256 GB version. Buyers who preorder the clamshell by August 7 can take advantage of Flip-specific deals, including a $150 Samsung credit (without trade-in) or up to $600 instant credit (with trade-ins). Carrier deals will let users take advantage of up to $1,100 in savings. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is also available in a 512 GB storage version. Both models come with 12 GB of RAM. Only the U.S. versions will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while the international model comes with the Exynos 2600 chip. Color options include Pink, Cream, Graphite and an online-only Mint.
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 features a familiar design, including a 6.9-inch foldable panel (with Flex Titanium technology) and a 4.1-inch FlexWindow cover screen. But the Flip 8 is Samsung's thinnest clamshell foldable, measuring 6.1 mm when unfolded. The handset features three cameras, including a 50-megapixel wide sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor on the back, and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The device has a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 25 W wired charging speeds.
All three Samsung foldables come with Android 17 out of the box, which includes new Samsung Galaxy AI tools and Google Gemini AI features. Galaxy AI offers users a new Now Nudge AI feature that will suggest relevant actions to users based on their context. For example, Now Nudge will suggest opening a calendar app next to the messaging app when planning a meeting with a friend. The foldables also support Gemini Intelligence and Gemini Notebook (formerly known as NotebookLM) features. On the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the FlexWindow screen puts AI front and center, supporting personalized Now Brief insights and Gemini Intelligence automations.
Galaxy Z Fold 8
The wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the foldable phone many Samsung fans may have been waiting for. It's wider than the Ultra and shorter, making it more comfortable to use with one hand when folded. Preorder pricing starts at $1,899.99 (256 GB version), and the phone is eligible for the same offers from Samsung and carrier partners as the Ultra. Storage capacity goes up to 1 TB, but only the 1 TB tier features 16 GB of RAM.
The wide foldable features the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor as the Ultra and runs Android 17 (One UI 9). The phone uses the same Flex Titanium design as the Ultra but offers slightly smaller displays: 5.5-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch foldable screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is slightly thicker too, measuring 4.5 mm (unfolded) and 9.7 mm (folded). It weighs 201 grams, which makes it just slightly heavier than the Flip 8 (180 grams). The battery is also slightly smaller than the Ultra, at 4,800 mAh, but Samsung uses a silicon-carbon battery for the wide foldable. The phone supports 45 W charging speeds like the Ultra. On the back, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 features two 50-megapixel wide and ultra-wide cameras. The handset also comes with two 10-megapixel selfie cameras, one for each display.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes in Lavender, Cream, and Graphite, while a Pistachio option is available only online. It features the same Galaxy AI features as the other foldables, including the new Now Nudge and Gemini Intelligence support. On that note, the new Samsung foldables will offer buyers free access to a six-month Google AI Pro subscription worth $19.99 per month, which includes 5 TB of cloud storage and Google's best Gemini AI models.