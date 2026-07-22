5 New Devices Samsung Announced At Galaxy Unpacked July 2026

Samsung announced five new devices at its Unpacked 2026 event in London, U.K., including three new foldable phones and two new smartwatch models. Samsung fans who followed the latest Galaxy Z Fold rumors should not be surprised to hear that the company unveiled two versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable phone. The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 model has a passport-style form factor, offering users a wider-but-shorter external display, which creates a more tablet-like experience. The direct successor of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and features a similar design to the previous model. Finally, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is the successor of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell flagship. Unlike last year, there's no Fan Edition version of the new Flip model.

The three new foldable phones are available to preorder in the U.S. and other markets on July 22, and the two new Galaxy-branded watches join them. Samsung unveiled the expected Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 during the Unpacked event, devices that offer even better specs, including larger batteries and a new processor. They also offer new health-tracking features, including a Heart Health Score and a new Daily Cardio Load estimate.

iPhone users tempted to switch to the new foldables should know that Samsung is introducing a new Smart Switch data transfer method that doesn't involve downloading additional apps. Instead, iPhone users will scan a QR code on their handsets to start wireless data transfers. But the Smart Switch app may be the better choice, as it supports additional data transfers, including passwords, passkeys, and accessibility settings. The new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 foldables will also support Quick-Share-AirDrop file sharing, like Pixel 10 phones and other devices.