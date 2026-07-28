Who Owns DJI?

DJI has played a major role in making drones accessible for everyday consumers, its first big hit being the camera-equipped Phantom quadcopter in 2013 that let you capture dramatic videos and stills from the sky. Since then, DJI has transformed drone flying from a niche hobby into a mainstream consumer category, with easier-to-fly, more stable, and more advanced models bringing aerial photography to the masses. It's also branched into other devices, including 360-degree cameras like the Osmo 360, action cameras like the Osmo Action 6, and handheld gimbals. DJI's meteoric rise was driven by Frank Wang, who co-founded the company with two others in 2006. While his two partners left the company in its early days, Wang remains as the company's CEO and continues to be a central figure in its leadership. However, as a privately held company rather than a publicly traded entity, DJI does not disclose its full ownership structure.

While Wang is widely regarded as the company's dominant figure and retains significant influence over its direction, outside investors are known to have played a role in the company's growth. Among them are venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital China and Accel Partners, which invested in the company during its rapid expansion in the 2010s as DJI scaled its consumer drone business globally. As a privately held company, DJI appears to have maintained a leadership structure centered around Wang, while at the same time benefiting from outside investment that helped to support its expansion.