5 Logitech iPad & MacBook Accessories That Outshine Apple In Value

Apple currently offers the Magic Mouse for $79+ and the Magic Trackpad for $129+. As pretty as they are, and as much as I love my Magic Mouse, neither compares to Logitech's MX Master 4 for Mac. Known for its productivity focus, Logitech offers one of the best mice on the market. It's very ergonomic, which users can't say about Apple's mouse or trackpad, and it has been updated with a more rugged material, which BGR thinks will make this accessory hold up for years and years.

Unlike Apple's offerings, Logitech's MX Master 4 also features an upgraded MagSpeed scroll wheel and a horizontal thumb wheel. There are three different customizable buttons and an Actions Ring, which sits where your thumb rests and adds a customizable, on-screen radial menu that lets you create and select up to eight core tools. Most important, instead of users having to "grab a coffee" every time they need to charge the USB-C accessory, they can continue to use the MX Master mouse while it charges — which should be rare since its battery lasts up to 70 days.

This product can connect to up to three devices, which means you can easily switch between different Macs with the tap of a button. Another key point, according to our review, is that the new haptic feedback makes the touch experience a lot better. However, at $120, its price is lower than the Magic Trackpad and more feature-rich than the Magic Mouse. In fact, Apple simply doesn't offer anything like the Logitech mouse.