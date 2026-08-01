5 Tech Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Logitech

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Logitech has been around for a very long time in the world of technology. Founded in 1981 in Switzerland, Logitech got its start making popular computer peripherals. In the early 1990s, Logitech mice were everywhere. The Logitech 3-Button MouseMan was seemingly in every household at some point. And even today, the company makes various mice tailored for all sorts of needs, from office life to professional gaming.

Their Logitech MX Master 4 is maybe the best all-around productivity mouse on the market today. As the company grew, they expanded their offering to include all manner of peripherals. But they also began to acquire other companies as they continued to grow, starting in 2006 with Slim Devices, makers of the Squeezebox network music player. While Logitech hasn't made a ton of acquisitions over its lifespan (15 in total as of 2026), the company does own a number of well-known brands that consumers might not be aware of. From successful brands that focus on the gaming and professional audio world to software platforms that help to power our current world of live streaming, Logitech has made some smart moves when it comes to acquisitions.