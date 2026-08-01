5 Tech Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Logitech
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Logitech has been around for a very long time in the world of technology. Founded in 1981 in Switzerland, Logitech got its start making popular computer peripherals. In the early 1990s, Logitech mice were everywhere. The Logitech 3-Button MouseMan was seemingly in every household at some point. And even today, the company makes various mice tailored for all sorts of needs, from office life to professional gaming.
Their Logitech MX Master 4 is maybe the best all-around productivity mouse on the market today. As the company grew, they expanded their offering to include all manner of peripherals. But they also began to acquire other companies as they continued to grow, starting in 2006 with Slim Devices, makers of the Squeezebox network music player. While Logitech hasn't made a ton of acquisitions over its lifespan (15 in total as of 2026), the company does own a number of well-known brands that consumers might not be aware of. From successful brands that focus on the gaming and professional audio world to software platforms that help to power our current world of live streaming, Logitech has made some smart moves when it comes to acquisitions.
Blue Microphones
Founded in 1995, Blue Microphones became the go-to microphone brand in the early days of content creation and streaming. Their Yeti microphone helped define early YouTube, with tons of creators using it. For my part, I spent a lot of time streaming and creating audio content using the Blue Snowball, the very first dedicated microphone that I purchased for myself.
While the brand hasn't seen the same popularity as it once had in the early 2010s, their core models, including the Snowball iCE and Blue Yeti, are still being sold online on sites like Amazon. Even today, the Blue Yeti microphone is a great choice for those just starting in content creation. But in 2018, everything changed for Blue Microphones as a company when Logitech announced plans to acquire the brand for $117 million.
Logitech eventually absorbed the brand, dropping the Blue website and transitioning main sales to the Logitech website. But unlike a lot of corporate acquisitions, Logitech didn't kill off the brand in favor of simply taking its technology. The Blue name still lives on, with Logitech releasing new models in the line while also selling slightly tweaked versions of Blue's classic microphones.
Streamlabs
If you engage in or watch live-streaming content, chances are you know about Streamlabs. A software leader in the live streaming space, Streamlabs allows users to stream content through their software to various streaming platforms. The advantage of Streamlabs comes from the tools it offers, with users able to read and engage their chat, monetize broadcasts, personalize screen overlays, and more.
You can even expand capabilities with dozens of additional apps to give you more control of your live content. Streamlabs also makes it easy to invite guests if you're hosting events, podcasts, or just hanging out with friends. It's an incredibly popular piece of software, launched in 2014 as TwitchAlerts. It changed its name to Streamlabs in 2016, before being purchased by Logitech in 2019.
The acquisition makes a lot of sense when you consider that Logitech has shifted its focus to the gaming space over the years. From the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard to the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE Wireless Gaming Mouse, the company is heavily invested in gaming. And this is on top of the streaming-centric products they offer, such as the famed Logitech C920x HD Pro PC Webcam.
Ultimate Ears
One can't deny the popularity of small portable Bluetooth speakers, with seemingly every company jumping on the bandwagon with a device at some point. From the Bose SoundLink Micro and the JBL Go 5 to the Soundcore Anker 3 and the Sony XB100, these little speakers are a dime a dozen. And it seems like Logitech wanted in on the fun when they acquired Ultimate Ears back in 2008 for $34 million.
Ultimate Ears was founded in 1995 to create in-ear monitors, with popular acts including Paul McCartney and Coldplay taking advantage of them. The brand quickly expanded into the portable speaker space, a sector where they now exclusively reside. Logitech kept the name and brand alive after acquisition, continuing to release popular speakers including the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 Portable. A speaker that features thousands of positive reviews on Amazon.
Unlike Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears still feels independent in many ways. You can visit the Ultimate Ears website and purchase directly from them, with the Logitech branding almost hidden away on the site. So, it's no surprise that many people might not be aware that Logitech owns Ultimate Ears.
Loupedeck
Founded in 2016, Loupedeck designed and built streaming consoles for content creation. The consoles feature rows of buttons with digital screens on each, allowing users to customize each to trigger nearly any command. Users can launch a website or app, or trigger specific commands in various applications. Various consoles also featured additional buttons and knobs that could also be personalized.
The consoles would integrate with platforms like Twitch, OBS, and even Streamlabs. This allows the user to trigger events and commands, letting you serve as your own producer. The company even provided several tools tailored for their consoles, making customizing much easier. And users loved the Loupedeck line, helping to make them a leader in the console space with various types of consoles tailored for specific needs.
In 2023, Logitech acquired the Finnish company to incorporate its software technology into various Logitech products. And in 2025, Logitech killed off the Loupedeck line, but kept support going for those still using one of their devices. But the line lives on in spirit, with Loupedeck technology used in the small and sleek Logitech MX Creative Console that is now building its own solid fanbase.
Jaybird
Logitech has a connection to the audio space not only with speakers, but also with headphones. The company acquired the wireless brand Jaybird back in 2006 for $50 million, praising them for their technology and marketing approach. It's safe to assume that Logitech bought Jaybird to use their audio technology to improve Logitech products, as Jaybird earbuds were praised by those with active lifestyles and were quite popular for use in the gym.
Jaybird kept an independent feel for a long time, but their main website has become seemingly abandoned, not having been updated since sometime in 2025. Their products are also no longer sold on their website, and listings on Amazon and Best Buy have seemed to vanish. The only way to snag a pair is on secondhand sites like eBay. The strange thing is that Logitech no longer features any earbuds either, sticking to over/on-ear models. The Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds and Logitech G FITS from 2022 seem to be their last earbud releases.