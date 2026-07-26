5 Best Sci-Fi Action Movies You Can Only Stream On Netflix

Netflix has dipped its toe into all manner of genres, with results that have been hit or miss. That's what you get when you're a massive streaming service with money to burn and a platform to dump all your content on. Two genres the company regularly dabbles in are science fiction and action, with ample examples of smushing those genres together. That's how we ended up with shows like "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game."

Sometimes, though, the stories Netflix wants to tell are too big for television and need extra oomph from movie-standard spectacle and added star power to boot. Think "The Old Guard" and "War Machine", for example. With that in mind, we've compiled a collection of the best sci-fi action movies Netflix has to offer. Some you've likely already seen and others could have slipped under the radar. So without further ado, here's a movie manifest composed of ghostly apparitions, alien tanks, and Ryan Reynolds letting his co-stars talk for longer than 15 seconds.