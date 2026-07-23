Samsung Still Can't Get This One Charging Feature Right, Despite Google Paving The Way

There are certain features in smartphones that are easy to take for granted. Oftentimes, these can feel like the smallest of features. But the simplest functionality can completely change how you use your phone. MagSafe is one such feature. Since its arrival on the iPhone 12 in 2020, MagSafe has become a mainstay feature for Apple's smartphone devices. However, it wasn't until the release of Qi2 in 2023 that Android phones really got a chance to start taking full advantage of magnetic-alignment charging, as that was when the Wireless Power Consortium officially approved Qi2 and marked it ready for widespread consumer adoption.

Despite Qi2 now being fully approved and accepted, many Android brands still don't support all the functionality it offers. Instead, these devices are what manufacturers call "Qi2-ready," which essentially means they support the Qi2 standard, but they don't actually have magnets within the device itself. I knew this was going to be one of the quality-of-life hurdles I needed to overcome when I made the move from my iPhone 15 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, I expected Samsung to be one of the first Android manufacturers to fully embrace Qi2, especially since it has become the largest smartphone brand on the market. However, here we are in 2026, with Samsung's latest flagship foldables now officially revealed, and I can't help but notice there is one key feature missing from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup: proper magnetic Qi2 support.