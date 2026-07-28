Who Owns Flock Cameras?

Flock Safety is increasingly in the news over its controversial AI-powered surveillance cameras. But how did the business start? And who exactly owns it? Well, Flock, or Flock Group Inc., to give it its legal name, was founded in 2017 by Georgia Tech alumni Garrett Langley, Matt Feury, and Paige Todd. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Flock is a privately held company, so there is no single public owner as there would be with a publicly listed business. Instead, the company is owned by private shareholders, including its founders and investors.

Before Flock, Langley had prior startup experience that included a prominent role in the car subscription service Clutch and the live-events platform Experience, the latter of which was sold to Cox Enterprises in 2014. He said the idea for Flock came after becoming frustrated that police investigating neighborhood burglaries often found themselves with little evidence to work with.

Flock's cameras started out as license plate readers but they now capture considerably more than license plates. Today, the company's technology is used by thousands of law enforcement agencies and communities across the U.S. Flock has enjoyed plenty of backing, too, with major funding in 2025 led by Andreessen Horowitz, as well as additional support from Greenoaks Capital and Bedrock Capital, among others. Indeed, Flock has emerged as a leading player in public safety technology, and in 2023, it was listed among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. But its rapid rise has also brought growing scrutiny over its technology and expanding role in policing.