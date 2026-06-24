This Free Tool Can Help You Avoid Flock's Invasive AI Traffic Camera Tech

Flock's ever-growing network of automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, is stirring up controversy across the country, but a new open-source tool has been released to help you identify and avoid these cameras. Currently in use in many cities, these systems collect data on millions of drivers and their vehicles, whether they have anything to do with a crime or not. Deflock is an app that maps out all the locations of Flock's ALPRs with help from the community, allowing you to stay informed of precise placements and plan your routes accordingly to avoid them.

If you drive by a Flock camera, it might capture and store information such as your vehicle's make, model, color, current location, date, or time, but it can also log identifiable vehicle traits or features like dents, custom add-ons, or even bumper stickers. Over time, it's not difficult to imagine these data points being used to track someone's whereabouts or being collated into bigger datasets to build a creepily accurate profile of your lifestyle. For that reason, it's not hard to see why some communities don't want the potential overreach in their hometowns, but, nevertheless, installations are still appearing. In addition to ALPRs, COWs or 'scarecrow' surveillance towers are spreading fast.