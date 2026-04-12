America's 'Scarecrow' Surveillance Towers Are Spreading Fast – And They're Smarter Than You Think

If you've walked through a large parking lot, such as that of a car dealership or a shopping mall, you may have passed by a towering metallic mast with a small wheeled cart beneath it. These devices are known as "cameras on wheels," or "COWs," and if you're feeling intimidated by them, that's not an accident. Rather than the secret cameras placed above roads, COWs are there to be seen. These rapidly expanding surveillance devices are becoming a common fixture throughout the United States, and they're equipped with the latest in both video and audio monitoring and deterrent technologies.

COWs are manufactured by a variety of different security and surveillance technology companies, including the controversial Flock Safety and the Texas-based ECAM, and then rented out to both local and state police agencies or private security companies. These cameras have become a crime deterrence tool of choice for police departments in numerous U.S. States because of their ability to see and hear everything in their vicinity.

And now with artificial intelligence features, they're a simple set-and-forget solution that allows officers to easily and comprehensively monitor a particular area with a combination of multi-function cameras and two-way audio capability. The COWs' tall masts and mildly unsettling flashing lights have led to them receiving the unofficial nickname of "scarecrows," and security contractors are ramping up production to meet the demand from police.