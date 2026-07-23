Motorola Is Bringing JBL Audio To A Brand New Tablet
Motorola is aiming for entertainment with its next tablet. Along with bringing the Motorola Razr+ smartphone into 2026, the company has also unveiled the Moto Pad 70 Groove. Likely designed for those who are constantly streaming content or have an interest in Hi-Res audio, the big appeal of this Android tablet is going to be its hardware thanks to audio company JBL. Unfortunately, those outside a certain region may be waiting a while.
To stand out as a machine built for the streamers of the world, the Moto Pad 70 Groove features nine JBL speakers alongside a 12.1-inch display, among some additional specs. The device even includes a rotating ring that doubles as a stand, and the tablet can also act as a Bluetooth speaker. However, those in the U.S. looking to get this device may be waiting, as the Groove will currently only release in India on July 31, with sales on retailer Flipkart beginning August 6.
Beyond this, there are no current details on global availability, nor is there pricing information. While Motorola is touting this as India's first JBL system with nine speakers, there are other options on the market available for those wanting a device with such an audio focus. Considering JBL makes one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy (according to owners), it's likely many audiophiles or streaming fanatics will hope this one makes it to the U.S.
Motorola unveils nine-speaker JBL tablet
Along with a 12.1-inch 2.5K display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate alongside Dolby Vision and HDR10, the Motorola Moto Pad 70 Groove can also deliver up to 800 nits of peak brightness when its High Brightness Mode is enabled. This is in addition to a 10,200mAh battery to power the whole thing, which the company promises can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback through a single charge. However, it's the speaker system in this one that's really got the specs.
The nine-speaker system inside the Groove isn't just powered by JBL systems. It also promises to deliver up to 48W of stereo output through a 7.2-channel audio setup with an emphasis on cinematics. The hardware setup includes four tweeters for high frequencies, three woofers for bass/midrange, and two passive radiators for an additional bass boost. There's also a 43cc acoustic chamber and support for Dolby Atmos along with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications.
Though mum's the word on whether this device will make it to the U.S., those interested in Motorola's setup do have some options. For example, the $349.99 Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 also features nine JBL speakers alongside a 12.1-inch screen with HDR10 support. The Lenovo Tab Plus (first generation) also features eight JBL speakers. For what it's worth, the JBL Playlist is a speaker that includes Google Chromecast options for streaming. We can also tell you who owns JBL if you're curious.