Motorola Is Bringing JBL Audio To A Brand New Tablet

Motorola is aiming for entertainment with its next tablet. Along with bringing the Motorola Razr+ smartphone into 2026, the company has also unveiled the Moto Pad 70 Groove. Likely designed for those who are constantly streaming content or have an interest in Hi-Res audio, the big appeal of this Android tablet is going to be its hardware thanks to audio company JBL. Unfortunately, those outside a certain region may be waiting a while.

To stand out as a machine built for the streamers of the world, the Moto Pad 70 Groove features nine JBL speakers alongside a 12.1-inch display, among some additional specs. The device even includes a rotating ring that doubles as a stand, and the tablet can also act as a Bluetooth speaker. However, those in the U.S. looking to get this device may be waiting, as the Groove will currently only release in India on July 31, with sales on retailer Flipkart beginning August 6.

Beyond this, there are no current details on global availability, nor is there pricing information. While Motorola is touting this as India's first JBL system with nine speakers, there are other options on the market available for those wanting a device with such an audio focus. Considering JBL makes one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy (according to owners), it's likely many audiophiles or streaming fanatics will hope this one makes it to the U.S.