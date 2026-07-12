5 Of The Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy, According To Owners

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Industry-lauded Bluetooth speakers are not in short supply. From one year to the next, popular speaker brands like JBL, Bose, and countless others continue to put out wire-free portable audio products you can take just about anywhere and that pack a mean punch. Many of these devices even support multi-speaker connectivity, allowing you to link two or more Bluetooth speakers for an expanded soundstage. We and our fellow consumer tech outlets love what we've heard, but nothing beats hearing feedback from everyday device owners when you're trying to make a decision.

Indeed, learning the pros and cons from someone who was just as interested in researching a speaker as you are and who actually bought and used it can be the best kind of insider scoop. Not only will you get an education on how well a Bluetooth product worked for an individual, plus their friends and family, but you may even get some ideas on ways to use the speaker you hadn't thought of (e.g., using the 3.5-millimeter auxiliary cable to connect a speaker to your TV).

To that end, we did some digging on what Bluetooth speakers consumers are raving about. We also wanted to find out what Bluetooth products you should steer clear of, so don't be surprised if a few chart-topping options failed to make the grade.