The 5 Best Retro Bluetooth Speakers You Can Find On Amazon

What do you get when you cross nostalgia with portable audio? A boatload of speakers with retro designs. Over the last several years, many consumer tech devices, including Bluetooth speakers, have been getting smaller, sleeker, and a bit less stylized. Brands like JBL, Bose, and Sony also prioritize simple setups and ease of use, so your brand-new speaker can be unboxed and blast tunes in just a few minutes. But not every manufacturer is trying to keep things plain-looking.

Retro gadgets are making a comeback, and Bluetooth speakers are getting their moment to shine in antiquated fashion. We're talking woven speaker grilles, analog-style knobs, and faux wood finishes, but these are paired with modern Bluetooth capabilities and other audio features. Fortunately, a handful of speaker companies have embraced this blend of new and old, and the results are pretty impressive.

Retro builds are popular right now, though, so there are hundreds of older-looking Bluetooth speakers to choose from. As you may have guessed, some of them aren't very good. But there are plenty of great products that deliver vintage charm and exceptional sound, and a couple of these speakers won't even hurt your bank account all that much. It's our job to unearth the needles in the haystack, so let's dive into our list of the five best retro Bluetooth speakers you can find on Amazon.