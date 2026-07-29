Japan's Old Cargo Ships Could Soon Have An Unexpected New Job Powering AI

With the expansion of the digital world, including artificial intelligence, has come an increase in the infrastructure to power it, including data centers. Given the reality that AI data centers are harmful in more ways than one. In a world where water scarcity is a growing problem, news that Amazon's data centers used over 2.5 billion gallons of the precious liquid can sound quite grim.

Even so, technology, including artificial intelligence. is here to stay, and efforts to support its growth will continue. Fortunately, data centers can be made more sustainable, both in terms of location and resources, helping to ensure the local ecosystem doesn't suffer from their activities. Just look to Japan for inspiration, where the repurposing of decommissioned cargo vessels as floating data centers is in development.

This solution is more environmentally friendly, as it uses seawater for cooling, which will in turn reduces power consumption. Better yet, it's faster than constructing a land-based facility. Traditional data centers can take three to six years to complete. If all goes to plan, the proposed floating data centers in Japan could begin operating in 2027.