Why Do Some iPads Still Use Touch ID Instead Of Face ID?

The Apple iPad can be a great middle ground for those wanting something between a smartphone and a laptop. Looking at something like the M4 iPad Air, its 11- or 13-inch display options can be great for those wanting a super portable machine, and Touch ID ensures your data stays protected. Setting up Touch ID will likely be one of the first things you do when you set up your iPad (and we've got some other tips for setup as well), but users should know why it's used over Face ID on certain devices.

Apple's Touch ID relies on your fingerprint to unlock your device or certain features in apps like Apple Pay, whereas Face ID relies on facial scanning. Useful as Face ID can be, it's unfortunately only available on the iPad Pro. Other iPad models still rely on Touch ID, and Apple may be doing this to further separate the iPad Pro from other devices in the lineup. There's also the issue that Face ID requires certain hardware other iPads don't have.

Those with an iPad shouldn't feel too bad, as many Mac users are also wondering if Apple will ever replace a Mac's Touch ID with Face ID. Since virtually every iPhone since the iPhone X is capable of being unlocked by a quick scan of a user's face, those without a Pro model iPad may feel like they're being left out. While getting Face ID involves paying a premium, Apple at least does its best to justify the higher cost.