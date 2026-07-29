Why Your Dock Icons Bounce On A MacBook – And How To Stop It

The macOS Dock, this operating system's version of a taskbar or Start bar, will sometimes bounce icons on it to indicate that something is happening or has happened within the application. This could range from it alerting you to an app that has finished loading, a program that has crashed, or that you received a message. However, it can be quite irritating in the midst of work, or even while watching something on your Mac.

Fortunately, you can turn off bouncing icons on your device. To do this, you'll need to head into the Dock & Menu Bar settings — it's called Desktop & Dock on more recent versions of macOS — within the Settings app. You can access this by opening up your Settings app and navigating to the location with the search function. Or you can also use Spotlight (CMD+Space) and type "settings" to go there directly. Otherwise, it's the following:

Press the Apple logo in the top left-hand corner of your screen

Choose System Preferences or System Settings (depending on how recent your version of macOS is)

Navigate to Dock & Menu Bar on older macOS versions or Desktop & Dock on recent versions, like last year's macOS version, Tahoe:

Turn off "Animate opening applications"

You will then need to either restart your Mac or use the terminal to input (without the apostrophes):

killall Dock;

This will kill the bouncing animation when an application is opening, but not entirely.