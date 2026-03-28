12 Cool New Apps That Will Upgrade Your Mac Experience In 2026

When technology headlines are dominated by AI chatbots and automation agents, it can feel like the desktop OS is getting a bit stale. Yes, Apple breathed new life into macOS with a Liquid Glass redesign in macOS Tahoe, but was that really it? Far from it.

While the Liquid Glass redesign served as a nice coat of paint for Apple's software and third-party apps, 2025 has been far from a quiet year for Apple's desktop operating system. In fact, the Mac has a thriving developer community, with independent developers, and large companies both introducing new and interesting apps for the platform.

Some of the most fascinating AI apps launch first on macOS — Claude Code being a big one. It's fertile ground for small, thoughtfully designed utilities that actually improve your experience on your Mac. There are many recent examples of this and we've highlighted a selection here, including those apps that can help you manage files, explore Apple Music, type with your voice, take quick notes, and more. You can find out more about our methodology at the bottom of the article.