Are Nothing's CMF Watches Waterproof? Here's What The Company Says

Nothing's CMF watches aren't only one of the best cheap smartwatch options but also look rugged enough to survive the occasional splash of water. However, the company is careful not to call them truly waterproof. For the CMF Watch Pro 2, Nothing says the watch has an IP68 rating, which means it is dust-tight and resistant to limited freshwater exposure under controlled conditions. But the company also says not to wear it while swimming, showering, or using a sauna.

That same cautious approach extends to the newer CMF Watch 3 Pro as well. Nothing's U.S. product page lists the watch with IP68 water and dust resistance, but that is still a water-resistance rating, not a guarantee that the watch can handle every wet environment. The CMF Watch 3 Pro should be fine for rain, sweat, and everyday splashes, but it is not meant to be treated like a dive watch.

That distinction matters because water resistance can degrade over time with normal wear, and even an IP68 device is only certified under specific testing conditions. The IP rating stands for ingress protection. The first number, ranging from zero to six, indicates its protection against solids like dust and particulates, and the second number, ranging from zero to nine, represents its resistance to water. This means the CMF Watches have the highest possible ingress protection against solids and are fully dust-tight, and the second highest level of water protection, certifying them against continuous immersion under manufacturer-defined conditions.