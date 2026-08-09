Are Nothing's CMF Watches Waterproof? Here's What The Company Says
Nothing's CMF watches aren't only one of the best cheap smartwatch options but also look rugged enough to survive the occasional splash of water. However, the company is careful not to call them truly waterproof. For the CMF Watch Pro 2, Nothing says the watch has an IP68 rating, which means it is dust-tight and resistant to limited freshwater exposure under controlled conditions. But the company also says not to wear it while swimming, showering, or using a sauna.
That same cautious approach extends to the newer CMF Watch 3 Pro as well. Nothing's U.S. product page lists the watch with IP68 water and dust resistance, but that is still a water-resistance rating, not a guarantee that the watch can handle every wet environment. The CMF Watch 3 Pro should be fine for rain, sweat, and everyday splashes, but it is not meant to be treated like a dive watch.
That distinction matters because water resistance can degrade over time with normal wear, and even an IP68 device is only certified under specific testing conditions. The IP rating stands for ingress protection. The first number, ranging from zero to six, indicates its protection against solids like dust and particulates, and the second number, ranging from zero to nine, represents its resistance to water. This means the CMF Watches have the highest possible ingress protection against solids and are fully dust-tight, and the second highest level of water protection, certifying them against continuous immersion under manufacturer-defined conditions.
What real world tests reveal
Real-world testing seems to back up Nothing's claims, at least for accidental exposure. In a YouTube water test of the earlier CMF Watch Pro, the watch survived 30 minutes underwater. That is encouraging for buyers who want a budget smartwatch that can keep up with daily life, but it still does not override Nothing's own usage limits. The CMF Watch 3 Pro is clearly positioned as a value-first smartwatch and a great Android smartwatch alternative to the Apple Watch, with battery life that often outperforms Apple Watch equivalents.
It sports a lightweight design, built-in GPS, and an IP68-rated body that makes it suitable for routine wear in messy conditions. But Nothing's wording leaves little room for interpretation: the watch is water-resistant, not waterproof, and it is officially not intended for swimming or steam-heavy environments. If you need a smartwatch that can shrug off rain, sweat, and the occasional spill, CMF's watches should be fine. If you need something for pool time, open-water workouts, or consistent wet exposure, Nothing's own guidance says to look elsewhere, again largely because water resistance can degrade over time.