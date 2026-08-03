Your Old PlayStation Vita Can Now Play Xbox Games - Here's How

The PlayStation Vita was Sony's last stab at a truly portable game console — the PlayStation Portal (which is worth buying) doesn't count since you need an internet connection to play. Sony might be phasing out Vita support, but modders are keeping it alive thanks to mods and hacks, and you can now use them to play Xbox titles on the Vita. Add that to the list of clever uses for your old PS Vita.

Recently, a modding team by the name of Day-OS published a homebrew app for the PS Vita called GreenVita. This program can connect to Xbox Cloud Gaming and stream titles directly onto the Vita. Unlike similar apps, which run games off local hardware via emulation, GreenVita runs the streaming program on the handheld, so while users have to deal with a bit of lag, they don't have to worry about the pesky legal hurdles that comes with emulation (emulators aren't illegal in and of themselves, but pirating games to play on emulators sure is).

As GreenVita relies on Xbox Cloud Gaming, you need an appropriate Xbox Game Pass subscription and a stable internet connection. Plus, you will be limited to whatever games Microsoft provides for its cloud gaming service. Still, that's a sizable list, even if it doesn't overlap with the entire Game Pass catalog. If you want to be one of the first people to play "Halo: Combat Evolved" on a PlayStation, install GreenVita and start streaming "Halo: The Master Chief" collection.