4 Signs Your Phone Charger Might Need Replacing
It's easy to take a phone charger for granted. If your charger has reliably provided your phone's battery with power when everything is connected properly, you might assume it will continue to do so indefinitely. That's not necessarily the case, though. As with any other device or accessory, a phone charger can stop working over time. Often, a charger will present certain telltale warning signs when it's time to purchase a replacement.
While shopping for a replacement, you may also want to learn more about how to charge a phone without a charger. It helps to know you can charge your device in circumstances when you might not have a charger on hand. Now is also a good time to learn about the risks of charging your phone with a cheap USB cable. Researching this topic can help you better appreciate the way a charger's condition and quality can influence the overall condition of a smartphone.
Visual signs of damage or excessive wear
Performing a brief visual inspection of your charger from time to time can help you quickly determine if it's time to buy a new one. Be on the lookout for signs of damage, including frayed visible wires and connectors that are bent or broken.
Don't use a charger if you notice any of these warning signs. Naturally, they may indicate that a charger isn't going to function as it should anyway. Perhaps more importantly, though, ignoring such damage can put you at risk of injury. For example, if a phone charger has exposed cables, you might be in danger of receiving an electric shock if you plug the charger in. Guard against this by purchasing a replacement instead of using a phone charger that's obviously no longer in proper shape.
It's also critical to monitor your phone charger for visual signs of damage that may only be apparent when it's plugged in. These may include sparks or smoke. If you spot any of these, carefully unplug the charger and never use it again. Using a charger that generates sparks, smoke, or both when plugged in could lead to a fire.
Frequent problems charging your phone
You probably don't need to be told that it's time to invest in a new phone charger if your current one fails to do the one job you bought it to do. That said, even if a phone charger technically delivers power to the device, that doesn't always mean the charger is in ideal condition. If your phone charger is more than one or two years old, it's wise to pay attention to how effectively it charges your device.
For example, you might notice that the charger only works intermittently. Sometimes, it functions properly, but there could be instances when it stops charging your phone for no clear reason. Or you may discover that your phone is charging much more slowly than it used to.
These aren't the types of problems that will merely fix themselves. They'll only get worse over time, so it's best to get ahead of the issue and buy a replacement sooner rather than later. You don't want to be stuck with a charger that permanently stops working at a critical moment when you truly need it.
A phone charger that overheats
Monitoring the appearance and performance of your phone charger is important. Just keep in mind that some of the most significant indications of damage may not be noticeable unless you (safely!) touch the charger directly. Specifically, when the charger is plugged into the outlet and your device, you may discover that the charger feels excessively hot to the touch.
Never ignore this. The wiring may be faulty in some capacity if the phone charger overheats. This is another issue that can lead to a fire if you don't properly address it. Even if an overheating charger doesn't cause a fire, it could damage your device. Naturally, replacing a charger that overheats is a lot less costly than replacing an entire smartphone. By taking action and promptly replacing an overheating charger, at the very least, you might save yourself a lot of money in the long run. In some cases, you might also be preventing all the nastiness that can result if flames break out.
The phone charger won't stay connected
It can be very frustrating when a phone charger doesn't easily remain connected to your device. This is another irritation that you shouldn't dismiss as a minor problem. If you try to force the charger into the device, you run the risk of damaging your phone's charging port. Once more, replacing the charger is far less expensive than paying to repair or replace your entire device because you overlooked a sign of a problem.
As you shop for a new charger, you may notice that some phone chargers are much less expensive than others. This further highlights the value of doing research. Again, it's smart to learn about the signs indicating a charger needs replacing. It's also smart to make sure that, when you buy a replacement, you're purchasing something reliable. A quality phone charger might not always be the cheapest option on the market, but it's more likely to stay in good condition for a longer time, making it the smarter investment overall.