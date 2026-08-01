4 Signs Your Phone Charger Might Need Replacing

Performing a brief visual inspection of your charger from time to time can help you quickly determine if it's time to buy a new one. Be on the lookout for signs of damage, including frayed visible wires and connectors that are bent or broken.

Don't use a charger if you notice any of these warning signs. Naturally, they may indicate that a charger isn't going to function as it should anyway. Perhaps more importantly, though, ignoring such damage can put you at risk of injury. For example, if a phone charger has exposed cables, you might be in danger of receiving an electric shock if you plug the charger in. Guard against this by purchasing a replacement instead of using a phone charger that's obviously no longer in proper shape.

It's also critical to monitor your phone charger for visual signs of damage that may only be apparent when it's plugged in. These may include sparks or smoke. If you spot any of these, carefully unplug the charger and never use it again. Using a charger that generates sparks, smoke, or both when plugged in could lead to a fire.