How To Charge Your Phone Without Carrying A Charger

The excellent thing about modern living and tech being so prevalent everywhere is that virtually everyone needs a charger handy or some way to charge their devices. Why does that benefit you? You'll find USB ports in a myriad of places when you're out and about, including airports, hospitals, cafes, shopping malls, rest areas, theme parks like Walt Disney World, and so much more. Sometimes, restaurants and fast food joints will even offer dedicated charging stations. That lets you ditch the power adapter or charging brick and stow a USB power cable in your backpack or purse instead. You may not even need that. Dedicated charging stations sometimes include built-in cables for your phone, which you can use if no one else is.

Do note you'll likely find USB-A ports to be the most common, so you'll want to have a USB-A-to-USB-C cable handy rather than one with USB-C on both ends. Most smartphones and tablets come with those cables included in the box these days anyway, but you can also grab some replacements on Amazon or at most retailers. Do also note that there are risks associated with using public charging ports, and even the FBI and TSA warn against them, so you may want to pick up something like a USB data blocker to protect your phone.

If you're plugging into public charging stations or USB outlets, you should expect slower charging times. Plan for some extra time to rest or relax if you need to use a station. If for some reason you don't have a USB cable, you could look for Aircharge-ready wireless stations — there's an app to locate them near you.