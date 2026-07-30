Does Mesh Wi-Fi Make Your Internet Faster?

A mesh Wi-Fi system is a wireless network made up of a primary Wi-Fi router and one or more "satellite" nodes that work together to improve internet connectivity over a larger area. It's commonly accepted that mesh Wi-Fi systems are better than regular routers, but that does not mean that it's a magical solution that will make your internet faster. The download speed listed on your internet service plan is the fastest your internet can ever be.

However, a Wi-Fi mesh system will help you attain that level of speed in more areas of your home. If you're in the same room as your router, then you should be able to measure a download speed that is very close to the number promised by your ISP. But if you're in a separate room from your router, the connection speed may decrease drastically. This is due to the distance a wireless signal must travel, as well as the walls and furniture obstructing it.

That's where a Wi-Fi mesh system comes in. You can connect to the nearest node, which communicates with the router via a dedicated "backhaul" connection. Backhaul is used specifically for this purpose, so it's not weighed down by all the signals travelling the usual channels. This means that, even though mesh Wi-Fi does not increase your maximum internet speed, it can give you a faster connection than you would otherwise have when you're far away from the main router.